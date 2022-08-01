Erasing The Stigma Around Mental Health Is Important For Adults And Adolescents

Sponsored - Nearly 1 out of 5 Americans, or over 60 million people, live with a mental health condition. Various conditions such as depression and ADHD persist throughout America, not just in the adult population but also among our children and youth. Mental Health America was started over a century ago with the goal of addressing those needs.

One such way in which Mental Health America of the MidSouth is addressing those needs is through ETSY (Erase The Stigma Program). The program, which covers K5 through 12th grade, addresses age-appropriate issues such as bullying, anxiety, healthy relationships, body image and anger management. The program is free is all schools in West and Middle Tennessee and promotes a variety of healthy practices to help manage emotional well-being. Some of those include:

Feeling comfortable talking about mental health with a trusted adult and defining a trusted adult

Not letting social media define your perception of a healthy lifestyle

Identifying coping skills and grounding exercises to help with stress and depression

Helping to identify the warning signs of mental illness. Online assessments are available here

Many resources exist for those in need. If you are a teacher or administrator interested in the ETSY program you can reach out to Zakeria Clark, West Tennessee Coordinator, at zclark@mhamidsouth.org.

If you, a loved one or someone you care for is experiencing a mental health condition such as depression or anxiety, connect with Mental Health America of the MidSouth today via their website, Facebook or by calling 615-269-5355.

This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.