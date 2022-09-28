Holiday Mental Health Tips For You And Your Loved Ones

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mental Health America of the MidSouth and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mental Health America of the MidSouth, visit https://mhamidsouth.org/.

For much of the world it has been a roller coaster year. Many are looking forward to a break during the holidays, but for some families who have members facing mental illness and dementia the holidays can be a stressful time.

According to researchers with the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, the number of people with dementia is estimated to triple to more than 152 million by 2050. Moving forward dementia will continue to be an issue faced in the US due to the aging of the population. If you are noticing new signs of dementia in a friend or family member this holiday season, know that there are numerous local resources available so that your loved one can maintain health and happiness, not only during the holidays but also into the new year.

- Find ways the person with dementia can still participate in safe holiday preparations, especially those that are prior traditions

- Hold holiday gatherings in familiar spaces and consider limiting group sizes

- Don’t assume – make sure the person with dementia knows the layout of their surroundings as well as other helpful details (names, etc.)

- If you are with other family members start a conversation about what should be done moving forward and who can take on what caregiver roles

Many resources exist for those in need. If you, a loved one or someone you care for is experiencing a mental health condition such as depression or dementia, connect with Mental Health America of the MidSouth today via their website or Facebook.

