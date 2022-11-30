Memphis Vein: What is peripheral artery disease?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Memphis Vein and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Memphis Vein, visit https://www.memphisvein.com/

What is peripheral artery disease? (PAD, PVD)

Peripheral artery disease is a chronic condition that causes your arteries to narrow. Over time, this prevents adequate blood flow from reaching your arms and legs.

In its early stages of development, peripheral artery disease causes leg cramps. As the condition gets worse, it may reduce blood flow to your heart and brain. This increases your risk of a heart attack or stroke and premature death.

What are the signs and symptoms of peripheral artery disease?

Painful leg and hip cramps, especially when walking

Leg numbness or weakness

A weak pulse in your lower extremities

Shiny skin on your legs

Hair loss on your feet and legs

Leg pain

As peripheral artery disease gets worse, you might also develop slow-healing wounds or ulcers. Without prompt treatment, ulcers can become infected, causing gangrene and, in severe cases, the need for limb salvage.

Who is at risk of peripheral artery disease?

Peripheral artery disease affects people of all races and genders. Several factors increase your risk, including using tobacco, being overweight, and having diabetes. You’re also more likely to experience peripheral artery disease if you’re 50 or older or have a family history of the condition.

How is peripheral artery disease diagnosed?

To diagnose peripheral artery disease, Dr. Arcot conducts a physical exam, reviews your medical history, and asks about your symptoms. Next, he conducts an ankle-brachial index (ABI) test.

ABI measures the blood pressure in your ankle and compares it with the blood pressure in your arm. It’s a quick and effective way to diagnose peripheral artery disease.

If these measures don’t provide enough information, Dr. Arcot might order an ultrasound, blood tests, or angiography. An ultrasound uses soundwaves to evaluate the circulation of blood through your blood vessels. An angiography allows Dr. Arcot to view blood flow through your arteries.

How is peripheral artery disease treated?

At Memphis Vein Center, Dr. Arcot and the team treat peripheral artery disease using a combination of healthy lifestyle changes, prescription medications and interventions as needed.

Ultimately, the goal of treatment is to manage uncomfortable symptoms like leg cramping and stop the progression of atherosclerosis. Dr. Arcot develops a custom care plan based on your unique health history and goals for treatment. Usually, this includes quitting smoking, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly.

Dr. Arcot might also prescribe cholesterol-lowering medications, high blood pressure medications, or medications to prevent blood clots. To achieve the best possible results, make sure to attend all follow-up appointments, and take your medications as prescribed.

