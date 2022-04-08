Meet Memphis Vein Center’s Dr. Kishore K. Arcot

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Memphis Vein Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Memphis Vein Center, visit www.memphisvein.com.

“If you don’t see the MUSTACHE, you’re in the wrong place!” That’s the word from the Memphis Vein Center. That mustache belongs to board-certified cardiologist Kishore K. Arcot, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, RPVI.

Dr. Arcot has been in practice for more than 15 years, after receiving his cardiology training from the University of California, San Francisco, and his interventional cardiology training from the University of Rochester, New York.

Prior to his cardiology fellowship, he was trained critical care medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York. He decided to focus his work on venous insufficiency.

“Over 50 million people suffer with venous disorders in America. Most think they are a cosmetic problem, but people suffer with symptoms ranging from ankle swelling and leg pains to ulcers,” Dr. Arcot says. “I developed the Memphis Vein Center to treat these problems in an outpatient setting. We are dedicated to treating venous disorders and we train and educate health care professionals and physicians all over the country.”

Dr. Arcot established Memphis Vein Center in 2007, with the goal of providing quality vascular care in a relaxed, convenient environment. With 15 years’ experience in interventional vascular procedures, Dr. Arcot and his medical team offer comprehensive treatment for all vascular conditions including arterial and venous diseases.

His wide-ranging expertise in vascular as well as interventional cardiology assures that each patient receives the appropriate treatment for his or her condition. “We have highly trained professionals who assist me. They are compassionate and dedicated and have a heightened awareness of patient safety,” Dr. Arcot says.

The team knows that no two people are exactly alike. To achieve the best possible treatment outcomes, the team develops custom care plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

Dr. Arcot is board-certified in interventional cardiology, clinical cardiology and internal medicine. During the past seven years of clinical practice, he has trained several practicing cardiologists in peripheral percutaneous intervention and performed a live coronary angioplasty with stent placement broadcast on national television and live on the Web.

His specialties include interventional cardiology and peripheral percutaneous interventions, including coronary and renal, subclavian angiography, angioplasty, stenting, atherectomy, lower extremity angioplasty, laser recanalization and limb salvage, placement of permanent pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy.

He received a People’s Choice and Most Compassionate Doctor awards in both 2010 and 2011. Click here to learn more about Dr. Arcot.

To receive the best, most comprehensive care, partner with the team at Memphis Vein Center. Schedule an appointment by calling the office at 901-310-2771 or booking online today.