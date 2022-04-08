Laser Treatment Can Help with Your Varicose Veins

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Memphis Vein Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Memphis Vein Center, visit www.memphisvein.com.

Did you know that three out of every 10 adults have varicose veins? While anyone can develop varicose veins, they’re especially common in women and people who work jobs that require long periods of standing.

Varicose veins are large, visible veins that usually appear on your calves and thighs. They occur when the vein valves in your legs become damaged. If your vein valves don’t work properly, blood can flow backward and pool. Over time, this pooling causes your veins to stretch and twist.

Varicose veins are unsightly, but for many people, they also cause uncomfortable symptoms. Without treatment, you might experience burning, itching, or cramping.

At Memphis Vein Center, board-certified cardiologist Kishore Arcot, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, RPVI, and the caring team treat varicose veins and spider veins using several advanced treatments, such as laser treatments.

Endovenous laser ablation therapy (EVLT) is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure used to safely eradicate varicose veins and spider veins.

Treatment takes less than an hour and provides immediate relief from uncomfortable symptoms. During EVLT, Dr. Arcot directs small bursts of laser energy at damaged veins. This causes the veins to seal and collapse, rerouting your blood to healthier veins throughout your body. After the procedure, the patient can return to daily activities right away.

