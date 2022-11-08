Outdoor Holiday Fun For All Ages at Holiday Wonders at the Garden!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Memphis Botanical Gardens and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Memphis Botanical Gardens, visit https://membg.org/

This seasonal light exhibition at the Memphis Botanic Garden caters to families, couples, and groups for an unforgettable outdoor holiday experience in 2022 with new features, old favorites, brighter lights, & an updated layout! With themed evenings, a central location, free parking, timed entry, and outdoor fun, there is something for everyone! This season offers approximately eight acres of lights & cheer, which is a larger footprint than ever before and features the larger-than-life Alice’s Adventures at the Garden sculptures aglow in the Garden.

The 23-night run includes everyone’s favorite nights, including the dog-friendly Paw-liday Wonders evenings and Santa Sundays with the big guy himself, plus more special nights than ever before have been added:

Opening Night with Santa - November 25: Kick off your holiday season at the opening night of Holiday Wonders at the Garden! Santa will be offering season’s greetings from his sleigh in Northern Lights.

Winter Wonderland - November 26, 14, & 21: Wear your wonderland best, meet live characters from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and take home a special Alice-themed souvenir.

Santa Sundays - November 27, December 4, 11, & 18: Santa will be offering season’s greetings from his sleigh in Northern Lights, an area with a magical glow and festive cheer. Stop by and make sure you’re on the nice list!

Paw-liday Wonders - December 1, 8, 15, & 22: May your holidays be furry and bright! Explore Holiday Wonders at the Garden with your pups during our special Santa Paws nights every Thursday.

Mistletoe Monday - Adults Only - 21+ - December 12: Enjoy all the wonder and merriment of this magical season with your special someone! You can learn about mistletoe, sip specialty cocktails, and more during this special adults-only evening. 21+ only.

Snow Queens - December 13 & 20: Wear your best tiara or crown and come twirl under the Magic Snowfall while meeting Elsa and Anna!

Ugly Sweater Night - December 16: December 16 is National Ugly Sweater Day! Wear your ugliest holiday sweater for this fun Friday night.

Jingle Jammies - December 19: Join us in your best jammies for a fun and festive evening among the lights. Plus Flower Tots: Storytime at the Garden is returning for an extra special holiday storytime for Jingle Jammies at 6 and 7 pm.

This unique and expansive outdoor holiday exhibition is a delight for all ages to experience the magic of the season. Perfect for a date night or a family outing, attendees can enjoy signature cocktails and other libations, including hot chocolate and apple cider, while exploring. Guests can savor the warmth of a fire table while basking in the glow of trees alight in the Under the Stars Outdoor Lounge, then journey into Snowy Nights in My Big Backyard to twirl beneath falling snow and explore the majesty of Playhouse Lane after dark. As they wander through this winter wonderland, attendees will encounter Alice & her 901-derland friends aglow including a 19′ tall Red Queen, an illuminated Chess Set, and the wonderfully wacky Cheshire Cat. Stop by Yuletide Yard to delight in sips & snacks, play light-up games, & snap photos at holiday-themed photo-ops, and be sure to check out Santa’s sleigh in Northern Lights. Plus keep an eye on MBG’s social media for special guests, holiday surprises, & community partners stopping by with festive performances, giveaways, & more. Holiday Wonders at the Garden is a can’t miss holiday experience designed to bring holiday cheer!

Advance tickets are $10 for MBG Members (limit 6 per membership), $12 for Non-Members, and $14 for all same-day tickets. Children under two are free.

Visit membg.org/wonders for more information and to purchase tickets.

All proceeds directly support the Memphis Botanic Garden.