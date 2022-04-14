Check Out ‘Alice’s Adventure at the Gardens’ in May

This May, Alice’s Adventure at the Gardens springs to life!

Immerse yourself in wonder and whimsy at the Memphis Botanic Garden in 2022. Meet larger-than-life Alice in Wonderland themed sculptures constructed entirely of mosaiculture, the horticultural art of creating giant topiary-like sculptures using thousands of annual bedding plants to carpet steel armature forms.

As you explore the Garden you’ll encounter The Red Queen playing her curious version of croquet, Alice spinning through Wonderland, card guards and pawns defending The Chess Set, and the mysterious grin of The Cheshire Cat.

Each month you can enjoy a diverse series of Alice-related programming at the Garden focusing on literacy, arts, horticulture, and more. From family-friendly tea parties and story times to garden chats and date nights, we have something for everyone to enjoy.

During the Alice’s Adventure at the Gardens, we’ll have Twilight Thursdays. Every Thursday we’re open until 8 pm with food trucks and a cash bar on site. Dogs are are also welcome during these special hours!

Due to the expected popularity of Alice’s Adventures at the Garden and in an effort to improve everyone’s experience, we are hosting two Members Only Preview Days on May 6 & 7 prior to the official opening to the public on May 8.

Learn more about the event at membg.org/alice.

Alice’s Adventures at the Garden was originally designed and developed by the Atlanta Botanical Garden in collaboration with Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal.