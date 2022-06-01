Twilight Thursdays at the Memphis Botanic Garden!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Memphis Botanic Garden and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Memphis Botanic Garden, visit https://membg.org.

Every Thursday through October, 5-8 pm (No Twilight Thursday on October 20)

Join us each Thursday from 5-8 pm for our extended hours! We’ll be open late for dog-friendly hours with food trucks and curious cocktails. Plus we’ll have special guests, vendors, performances, and more on certain weeks. Follow our social media for details and updates. Free with Garden admission. Advance timed-entry admission tickets are required for non-members. Click here to purchase Garden admission tickets.

Eat Me: Food trucks will be on-site for a picnic dinner.

Drink Me: Cash bar featuring Curious Cocktails & Alice’s Ales from Memphis Made Brewing Company.

Walk me: Dogs are welcome for these special hours!

The Queen’s Court: We’ll have special guests, vendors, performances, community partners, and more on certain evenings.