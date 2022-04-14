Check Out ‘Alice’s Adventures at the Garden’ in May

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Memphis Botanic Garden and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Memphis Botanic Garden, visit membg.org.

This May, Alice’s Adventures at the Garden springs to life!

Immerse yourself in wonder and whimsy at the Memphis Botanic Garden in 2022. Meet larger-than-life Alice in Wonderland themed sculptures constructed entirely of mosaiculture, the horticultural art of creating giant topiary-like sculptures using thousands of annual bedding plants to carpet steel armature forms.

As you explore the Garden, you’ll encounter The Red Queen playing her curious version of croquet, Alice spinning through Wonderland, card guards and pawns defending The Chess Set, and the mysterious grin of The Cheshire Cat.

Each month you can enjoy a diverse series of Alice-related programming at the Garden focusing on literacy, arts, horticulture, and more. From family-friendly tea parties and story times to garden chats and date nights, we have something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss Twilight Thursdays, which is every Thursday from 5-8 pm. These special extended hours are dog-friendly and feature food trucks and a cash bar with curious cocktails and Alice’s ales. Plus we’ll have special guests, vendors, performances, and more on certain evenings.

Alice’s Adventures at the Garden opens to the public on May 8 with two Members-Only Preview Days on May 6 & 7.

To buy tickets, click here. Learn more about the event at membg.org/alice.

Alice’s Adventures at the Garden was originally designed and developed by the Atlanta Botanical Garden in collaboration with Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal.

Photos courtesy Atlanta Botanical Garden.