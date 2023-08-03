Live Life Well With Magnolia Homes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Magnolia Homes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Magnolia Homes, visit https://www.yourmagnoliahome.com.

Since 1987, Magnolia Homes has been building and designing luxury homes in the Memphis area, dedicated to the tagline above. As your personal builder, Magnolia Homes is committed to innovative excellence, crafting uniquely personalized homes as distinctive as your fingerprint, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Karen Garner and Reggie Garner Jr. are the mother and son duo behind Magnolia Homes. They have made their way to the forefront of the Memphis housing market for more than 36 years and have no plans on stopping now.

Karen founded Magnolia Homes and chose the name because she knew people would remember it! She plants a magnolia tree in the yard of every home built, so people will recognize Magnolia Homes. Those trademark magnolia trees, as well as a magnolia limestone birthmark in the brick near each front door, have become a familiar sight throughout the Memphis area, where the Garners have developed a number of communities and more than one thousand personalized homes.

Magnolia Homes continues to thrive and offers utmost confidence to discerning home buyers due to their intentional planning, high level of expertise, and heart and soul behind the business. “That extra touch” is not a slogan for Magnolia Homes; it’s what they do and stand behind every single day. These qualities and mindset do not stop at Karen and Reggie, but are poured into their employees and entire team.

Magnolia’s team offers invaluable experience in all areas and pride themselves on their attention to detail throughout the process. From design and planning through closing, the Magnolia Homes team ensures every residence is exceptional, and they support their commitment with a 10-year QBW Limited Warranty.

Magnolia currently has six communities within the Collierville and Rossville areas with five furnished models. And now is your opportunity to see them!

For the past 13 years, we’ve hosted our Live Life Well® Event as our showcase of homes, for those looking to learn more about Magnolia Homes, tour the available inventory homes we have, view our furnished models, and learn more about how you can Live Life Well® with Magnolia Homes! This year, our event will be hosted on two weekends: October 21-22 and October 28-29, 2023! This exciting event only happens once a year and you do not want to miss out on the experience to Live Life Well® with Magnolia Homes! Learn more about this fabulous event on our event website.

For questions or to go ahead and schedule your appointment, get in contact with Kelsey!

