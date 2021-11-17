One in five girls in the US cannot afford period products

Sponsored - Vascular Interventional Physicians’ Fibroid Team will host Memphis’ first public period supply drive to help end period poverty in the Mid-South.

Period Poverty is the struggle females face when they cannot access necessary period supplies needed for menstrual health and overall, well-begin. Tennessee is one of thirty states that still have a tax on period supplies. One in five females in the United States cannot afford necessary period supplies. The stigma that is associated with having a period prevents many females from going to school, work, and other important life events.

MEMPHIS, TN November 12, 2021 - VIP Fibroid Team is hosting period supply drive to benefit The Mid-South Diaper Bank. The period supply drive will be held on November 20th 10 am to 12 pm. The location will be at Kirby/ Quince Kroger, located at 2835 Kirby Parkway Memphis, TN 38117. Tracy Bethea, from Hallelujah FM, will broadcast live during the event. The Director of The Mid-South Diaper Bank, Shari Douglas will attend the event as well as Dr. Henry Dalsania and Dr. David B. Cohen of Vascular Interventional Physicians Fibroid Team. They will offer advice and education on menstrual health as well as discuss the stigma associated with menstrual cycles that prevent so many from talking about it. Together we can help end period poverty in the Mid-South.

Vascular Interventional Physicians employs six board certified interventional radiologists and is located at 6286 Briarcrest Ave Suite 300, Memphis, TN 38120. To learn more visit vipfibroidteam.com or call 901.747.1007