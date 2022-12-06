Get Hooked on the Food and Atmosphere at Fancy’s Fish House

Get Hooked on the Food and Atmosphere at Fancy’s Fish House

(JAY ADKINS)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fancy’s Fish House and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fancy’s Fish House, visit https://fancysfishhouse.com.

Are you ready to get fancified?

Located in Downtown Memphis at fabulous One Beale, Fancy’s Fish House delivers a riverfront dining experience with chef-inspired favorites. This includes our fresh daily-caught fish and seafood, a lavish raw bar, and signature dishes from the grill.

Our full menu features seafood favorites, including oysters, shrimp, lobster and crab, along with our specialties like duck carnitas tacos, American Red Snapper, and center-cut filet mignon. Our hand-crafted cocktails are the perfect pairing with any of our signature fare.

We also have some specials for locals and visitors alike. From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, enjoy $1 oysters while seated at our Oyster Bar, first come, first served. And, as the seasons change, try our chef’s specials!

Whether you stop by to enjoy some of your favorites or try something new, we’ve got you covered.

Make Downtown Memphis your destination! Book dinner with us, and our valet will make the start of your meal smooth sailing. Enjoy all of your favorites with the best view of the Mississippi River at sunset. For a closer view, enjoy your meal and drinks on our patio. Even if it cools down outside, we have a fire to cozy up by.

After dinner, explore all of the exciting places and hidden gems that our amazing city has to offer.

Plan your trip to Fancy’s Fish House today and get hooked. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.