Moles, Mosquitos, and Racoons - Oh My! How to Treat and Take Control of Your Home or Business

Moles, Mosquitos, and Racoons - Oh My! How to Treat and Take Control of Your Home or Business

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dart Pest, Lawn & Wildlife does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dart Pest, Lawn & Wildlife, visit https://www.dartpestcontrol.com.

Are you tired of all those sneaky critters getting into your home or tearing up your beautiful yard?

Founded in 1973, Dart Pest, Lawn, & Wildlife has been providing Memphis and the surrounding areas of Tennessee with residential and commercial pest control solutions for 50 years! Below, learn more about the common critters in the Memphis area, tips for keeping them away from your home and business, and how Dart Pest can help.

What is wildlife?

Wildlife includes wild animals and bugs that live outdoors and don’t require people to provide them with shelter, food, and water. However, because our habitats have merged over the years, wild animals have learned to take advantage of the food, water, and accommodations we offer, and bugs can look at us for a meal.

Some of the most common species of wildlife that cause problems for Memphis property owners include moles, mosquitoes, and raccoons.

Moles: Moles are unique in that they spend most of their lives underground. Their cylindrical bodies have gray or brown fur, and a short tail. Their eyes and ears are small, but their front feet are perfect for digging.

Mosquitoes: Families here in Memphis are no strangers to the annoyance of mosquitos. When you’re trying to enjoy a pleasant day outdoors, you can quickly find your plans ruined by an overwhelming number of mosquitos, buzzing around and biting you and your loved ones. They can travel in swarms or alone, and can repopulate in standing water sources.

Raccoons: Raccoons have a mask of black fur covering their eyes. Their tails have black and gray fur rings, and their bodies have dense, salt and pepper-colored fur. Raccoons are very good at manipulating objects with their hand-like paws.

Is wildlife dangerous?

There is no getting around it: as cute and fluffy as they are, wild animals are dangerous to both people and property. Wild animals, and bugs like mosquitoes, carry and transmit a variety of diseases that can make people ill. Additionally, when wild animals are cornered or threatened, they will defend themselves, usually by biting or scratching.

Wild animals are quite destructive and will cause a lot of damage to both homes and yards. They dig through compost bins, garbage cans, gardens, and lawns while foraging for food. These animals also tend to burrow under decks, sheds, and foundations, causing costly structural damage. Squirrels, like other rodents, will chew through pipes, wires, and drywall if they find their way into your home.

Why do I have a wildlife problem?

Many wild animals and bugs – including moles, mosquitos and raccoons – live in the same areas that people live. Wildlife will not hesitate to take advantage of food, water, and shelter our yards and homes provide them. Bird feeders, birth baths, gardens, lawns, compost bins, and trash cans are all places where wildlife love to forage for food and water, or in the mosquitoes’ case, repopulate.

Where will I find wildlife?

Wild animals mainly live outdoors in a variety of locations. Moles create large tunnel systems underground, which can damage the roots of trees and other plants. The holes left by the entry points they dig are a potential injury risk for anyone walking across your lawn. Mosquitoes are found just about everywhere, but can be even more bothersome in humid climates, or near calm water sources like ponds and small streams. Raccoons are a common sight in wooded areas, farms, fields, and suburban neighborhoods. They create dens in the ground, under decks or sheds, between rocks, and in hollow trees. Raccoons are a common invader of chimneys.

How do I get rid of wildlife?

If you are looking to get rid of wildlife from your Memphis property, the professionals at Dart Pest, Lawn & Wildlife are here to help. Our EPA-trained and certified technicians will resolve your wildlife worries once and for all! Our affordable ongoing services protect people, homes, and yards from wildlife and our area’s most common pests. To learn more about our exceptional residential or commercial pest control services, partner with Dart Pest today!

How can I prevent wildlife in the future?

Utilize the following tips to help keep wildlife out of your Memphis property:

Cut tree branches back away from the exterior of your home or business.

Make sure garbage cans and compost bins have locking lids.

Keep garage, shed, and other outbuilding doors closed.

Pick up uneaten pet food between feedings.

Remove bird feeders from your property.

Repair broken door and window screens.

Install mesh fencing around garden areas.

Keep outdoor eating areas free of food debris.

Pick up fallen fruits from trees and vegetables from gardens.

Fix holes along the roofline and place tight-fitting caps on chimneys.

Place mesh wire around the bottom of decks and sheds to stop wild animals from getting underneath them.

Don’t make a mountain out of molehills! Call Dart Pest, Lawn & Wildlife today!