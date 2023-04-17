Registration is Open for the Annual Courage 5K for Cancer Research!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Courage Thru Cancer and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Courage Thru Cancer, visit https://couragethrucancer.com.

Registration is now open for a memorial run to help others whose lives have been touched by cancer.

Courage Thru Cancer (CTC) is holding the Courage 5K - The Gina Hollenbeck Memorial Run on Saturday, May 20th, at 9:00 a.m. at Shelby Farms.

The Courage 5K honors the inspirational life and work of Gina Hollenbeck. In her husband Greg’s words, “Other people just meant so much to her. Like, she would just go out of her way to help other people. ...She really deeply cared about people, and that came across to people, so they just fell in love with her because of that.”

All proceeds from the run registrations and donations will benefit The Gina Hollenbeck Foundation for bio-marker testing at Baptist Cancer Center. Click here to register. Packet pick-up for the race will be on Thursday, May 18th from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fleet Feet in Laurelwood. Please bring your ID or a photocopy of your ID with you for the pick-up.

Courage Thru Cancer was created to encourage anyone who is dealing with cancer, no matter what type. Our organization is designed to be a platform where cancer patients, as well as friends and family impacted by cancer, can share their real life stories of courage and inspiration. If one person is touched by a story we share and it gives them the roadmap on how to fight and help others through their fight, then our efforts are worth it.

Follow Courage Thru Cancer on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for details on the latest news about how you can get involved or show your support.

Courage Thru Cancer is a 501(c)(3) organization of families forged together through a shared battle dedicated to encourage and inspire those who are forced to face this disease. By sharing individual life experiences with others who are facing this battle, CTC exists not only as a living tribute but also to ensure that no story goes untold.

If you would like to donate to the non-profit Courage Through Cancer, you can do so online at https://couragethrucancer.com/donate. If you would prefer to mail in a donation to the fundraising campaign, please send the donation to: Courage Thru Cancer | 9160 Highway 64 | Ste 12, Box 31 | Lakeland, TN 38002