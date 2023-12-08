Celebrate the Magic of the Season at Christmas in Bolivar

Celebrate the Magic of the Season at Christmas in Bolivar

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Christmas in Bolivar and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Christmas in Bolivar, visit https://christmasinbolivar.com/.

The City of Bolivar is delighted to announce the much-anticipated “Christmas in Bolivar” event, a festive celebration that promises to bring joy, wonder, and holiday spirit to our community. This magical event will take place on December 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17, from 5 pm to 9 pm each night in Downtown Bolivar.

This year’s Christmas in Bolivar offers an array of enchanting activities and attractions for all ages, ensuring a delightful experience for the entire family. Here are some of the highlights:

Holiday Mart: Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit by exploring the Holiday Mart, where local artisans will showcase their finest handcrafted goods. This is the perfect opportunity to purchase unique, locally-made treasures and spread Christmas cheer by supporting our talented community.

Carriage Rides: Take a step back in time and experience the magic of a winter wonderland with horse-drawn carriage rides through Downtown Bolivar. It’s a picturesque journey that captures the essence of the season and creates lasting memories for all.

Christmas Parade: Join the festive procession as we light up the streets with our dazzling Christmas Parade. Marvel at beautifully adorned floats, cheerful participants, and the spirit of the season on display.

Free Movie Nights: Gather at the historic Luez Theater for free movie nights, featuring beloved holiday classics that will warm your heart and create cherished moments with family and friends.

Drive-Through Christmas Light Show on the Lake: Witness the magic of Christmas come alive with a spectacular drive-through light show on the lake. Enjoy the enchanting displays and be captivated by the twinkling lights reflecting on the water.

“Snow” Tubing and Ice Skating: Experience the thrill of “snow” tubing and the grace of ice skating, creating winter wonderland memories that will last a lifetime.

Train Rides, Live Entertainment, and Food Trucks: Enjoy the festive atmosphere with train rides, live entertainment, and an array of food trucks offering delicious treats to satisfy every craving.

Festival of Trees: Immerse yourself in the beauty of the season with the Festival of Trees, a display of creatively decorated trees that adds to the festive ambiance.

Visits with Santa: Meet the jolly man himself – Santa Claus! Share your Christmas wishes, take photos, and create treasured moments with Santa.

For a full schedule of events and additional information, please visit Christmas in Bolivar’s official website.

Join us for Christmas in Bolivar, where the spirit of the season comes alive, and the magic of Christmas fills the air. Let’s create unforgettable memories together as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

About Christmas in Bolivar

Christmas in Bolivar is an annual celebration hosted by the City of Bolivar, Tennessee, bringing together the community in a festive and joyous atmosphere. For more information, visit https://christmasinbolivar.com/.