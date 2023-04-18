Discover Classical Education Through the Lens of Faith

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Catholic Diocese of Memphis and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Catholic Diocese of Memphis and the Immaculate Conception Cathedral School, visit https://www.myiccs.org.

For 100 years, the Immaculate Conception Cathedral School (ICCS) has provided excellence in education.

As we move into our next century, we are excited to enhance our students’ learning by implementing the Classical Education Model. This change will provide our students with a complete education that feeds their minds while forming their character.

While reading, writing, and arithmetic are the priority with a strong focus on language and communication, we also offer class instruction in history, science, the performing arts and more. In our classrooms, technology is used as a tool, rather than a focus.

Students are encouraged to express themselves through class discussion. Our teachers balance high expectations for each student with a genuine respect and love for that student, recognizing always that each child is a unique gift from God, ever‐deserving of individualized attention and one-on‐one focus.

The Classical Education approach is divided into three phases known as the trivium: grammar, logic, and rhetoric. Here’s how it breaks down by grade levels at ICCS:

Grammar Phase (K-5th Grade) - Songs, games, and chants are used to memorize foundational knowledge of phonics, literature, languages ( Latin and Spanish ), math, science, and history. These activities directly correspond to students’ developmental phases, creating the perfect blend of learning, retention, and fun.

Logic Phase (6-8th Grade) - Students of this age naturally begin to ask questions. During this phase, students will use their foundational skills to form independent thoughts, using what they have learned to think and analyze critically. Respectful, well-organized arguments are part of the learning process and exploration is encouraged.

The third and final phase, the Rhetoric Phase, is for high school students.

Our Catholic faith is the lens through which all subjects are taught. It encourages students to view and explore the world through the teaching of virtues and the classics, instilling a sense of awe and wonder of God’s creation.

The best way to learn more about our school and the Classical Education Model is to visit ICCS! Call (901) 435-5344 today to schedule your personal tour!

Classical Education in an Inclusive Environment