The Next Best Thing in Memphis: Buster’s Butcher

Josh Hammond and Morgan Hammond are running the show over at Buster’s Liquors & Wine. And now, they’re bringing those good vibes to their new gig. Recognizing a community need, the duo envisioned a full-service meat and cheese butcher shop adjacent to their liquor store, Buster’s Butcher.

They’re teaming up with top-notch farms that do things the right way, showcasing their goods in-store. Their team of butchers, who also possess culinary expertise, not only provide valuable cooking guidance but they also treat you like an old friend when you stop by.

Partnering with Brad McCarley, the head butcher, has proven to be an incredible collaboration. He and his team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, which Brad has meticulously built over the last 10 years in the butcher and restaurant industries. The depth of expertise they offer is a valuable asset to any project or venture they undertake.

They’re also not just about selling meat, they want to be your go-to for meal planning, saving you time in the kitchen, and giving you good-eats you can’t find anywhere else. With these considerations in mind, there truly is nothing like it in Memphis!

Here’s a list of some of the Buster’s Butcher offerings:

MEAT OFFERINGS

Beef | Filet/Whole tenderloin, NY strip, Ribeye or Bone-In, Kansas City, Dry-Aged, Saratoga, Spinalis, Flank, Hanger

Pork | Loin, Shoulder, Ribs, Dry Aged

Exotic Meats | Lamb, Elk, Bison, Duck, Ostrich, Emu, & Rabbit

Charcuterie | We make pates, hams, bacon, and deli meats in house. Our salamis come from King Salumi, Asheville, NC. We source other items from Framani (CA), Molinari (CA), various European producers, and Country Ham is sourced from Benton’s (TN).

MADE IN HOUSE

Sausages | Yes. All sausage is made in house. Except for Boudin – it comes from Poche’s in Breaux Bridge, LA. Barese, Marguez, Kilbasa?

Prepared Sides | Cream Spinach, Twice Baked Potatoes, Potatoes Au Gratin, Corn Souffle, Hashbrown Casserole, Zydeco Cabbage, Salads

Sandwiches | On the Go – Spicy Italian, Jambon Burre, Porchetta, Roast Beef, Turkey. We do special sandwiches – Porchetta is our current special, prior to that it was a Tasso Ham Po’ Boy

Pastry Offerings | CJ is a wonderful Pastry Chef who has worked for Porcellino’s, Catherine and Mary’s, and Salt|Soy. He has helped us to produce chicken pot pies, beef wellington, quiches, and will be spearheading our Thanksgiving and Christmas pie offerings. We have barely scratched the surface with him.

Thanksgiving & Holiday Packages | Make sure to bring order forms.

