Conrad Pearson has the best experts in the field of urology

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Boston Scientific and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Boston Scientific, visit https://conradpearson.com.

Michael Granieri M.D.

”I chose urology to develop long lasting relationships with my patients and significantly improve their quality of life.”

Specialties

Male Infertility and Sexual Health

Erectile Dysfunction and Prosthetic Surgery

Male Reconstructive Surgery

Voiding Dysfunction and Male Incontinence

Robotic Surgery

Complex Stone Disease

Dr. Michael Granieri is a native of Chicago, IL. He completed his undergraduate and medical education at Northwestern University, graduating with distinction. He served his surgical internship and urology residency at Duke University. Dr. Granieri then completed a one-year fellowship in Male Reproductive Health and Reconstructive Surgery at New York University Langone Medical Center. During fellowship, Dr. Granieri received advanced training and certification in Male Infertility Microsurgery at the Cornell University Institute for Reproductive Medicine.

Dr. Granieri has numerous publications and award-winning presentations to his credit. Most recently, he was awarded Best Video in Male Reconstructive Surgery at the 2018 AUA Annual Meeting. He remains a reviewer for several journals, including the Journal of Urology. Dr. Granieri is a member of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, the Sexual Medicine Society of North America and the American Urologic Association.