Holiday shopping made easy & affordable with Aldi

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aldi and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aldi, visit https://www.aldius./en/

Now we all know the prices of food have been on the rise, but you don’t have to skip out on all the fixings for your holiday meal from Aldi! Kae Lani Palmisano said she’s excited to help everyone along the way for this holiday season.

During this holiday season, Palmisano said that Aldi understands that Thanksgiving is all about celebrating with friends and family and not worrying about the rising costs of food. And that is why they are proud to continue offering what you need for Thanksgiving at prices that can’t be beaten.

She also said to help shoppers this year, the company is going to have the most affordable Thanksgiving since 2019 thanks to Aldi rewinding the prices on over 50 products.

Of course, you can’t have a great holiday season without some festive cocktails. Aldi’s Thanksgiving Rewind prices include apple cider, sparkling cider, chardonnay and red wine. When you’re shopping at Aldi, just look for the special icon indicating that it’s a rewind.

In the Memphis area, there are actually 12 Aldi locations so head over to the closest store near you!

If you want to share your photos and recipes, just use #Aldilove.