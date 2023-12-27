Polaris Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM central time on the same day to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer.

The financial results will be posted on the company's website at ir.polaris.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 4180887. A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

