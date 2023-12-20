Console & Associates, P.C.: ESO Solutions Notifies 2.7 Million People of Data Breach that Leaked Their Social Security Numbers

MARLTON, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 2.7 million patients are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when an unauthorized party gained access to ESO Solutions' computer system. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the ESO Solutions breach, and are immediately available to fully inform victims of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 2,700,000 patients has been compromised. Now, patients' full names, Social Security numbers, medical information and dates of birth may be in the hands of criminals, putting them at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 12, 2023, ESO Solutions filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. However, because ESO Solutions obtained the patient data through its healthcare clients, most victims will be unfamiliar with the company's name.

ESO Solutions notes that the incident stemmed from a September 2023 ransomware attack, which the company promptly detected and stopped. However, upon completing an investigation, ESO Solutions determined that the hackers were able to access portions of the company's computer network, including files containing confidential information belonging to patients of ESO's customers.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Dates of birth,

Injury types,

Injury dates,

Treatment dates, and

Treatment types.

If you receive a data breach notice from ESO Solutions, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an ESO Solutions Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from ESO Solutions should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from ESO Solutions may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/eso-solutions-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/ .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.