Supernal Unveils eVTOL Vehicle Concept and Vertiport at CES 2024

Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its debut at CES 2020, Supernal – Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Air Mobility company – is returning to the show to reveal its eVTOL (electric "air taxi") product concept and much more. Supernal is building a "vertiport" exhibition in front of the West Hall entrance to the Las Vegas Convention Center where attendees can step inside the future of transportation to:

  • See the company's vehicle product concept,
  • Take a flight simulation through the city of LA,
  • Learn about potential flight networks,
  • and understand how future "mobility hubs" will create quicker and easier travel journeys.

WHAT:

Supernal will host the following programs for members of the media:

 

Press conference – Tuesday, January 9 at 11:00 a.m. PST  

  • Limited capacity; RSVP recommended 

Press open house – Tuesday, January 9 at 5:00 p.m. PST  

  • Limited capacity; RSVP recommended

WHO:

Jaiwon Shin, CEO of Supernal and president of Hyundai Motor Group; Ben Diachun, chief technology officer of Supernal; and Luc Donckerwolke, president and chief design officer of Hyundai Motor Group, will be available for select media interviews. 



WHERE:

Supernal "Vertiport" in Diamond parking lot, located in front of West Hall entrance to Las Vegas Convention Center.



MORE:

Supernal (Su•per•nal) is an Advanced Air Mobility company that's developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle and the ground-to-air ecosystem to support the emerging industry. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, Supernal is harnessing world-class manufacturing, automation, supply chain and R&D expertise to make this new, efficient transportation option widely accessible in the coming decades. Simply put: Rather than being first to market, we're building the right product and right market, first. Visit Supernal's newsroom site for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.   



CONTACT:

To schedule media interviews, please contact: 

Jennifer Darland, Supernal  

jennifer.darland@supernal.aero   

+1 (443) 617-4371  

 

Brock Martin, Edelman 

brock.martin@edelman.com 

+1 (973) 510-5922 

 

To schedule industry meetings, contact: 

events@supernal.aero  

 

More information about Supernal's CES 2024 presence can be found here 

 

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.