ClimeCo Acquires Ampliphi, Plastic Scorecard to Bolster Circular Economy Services for Clients

BOYTERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a leading global sustainability company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ampliphi and its plastic action program, the Plastic Scorecard. These assets will further enhance ClimeCo's ability to deliver authentic sustainability results with expert-led advisory services.

ClimeCo, a leading global sustainability company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ampliphi and its plastic action program, the Plastic Scorecard. (PRNewswire)

Plastic taxes and circularity metrics are becoming ubiquitous across the regulatory and ESG reporting landscapes.

"We are excited to add Ampliphi's wealth of knowledge and innovative mindset to ClimeCo's growing portfolio and to help us elevate our role as trusted advisors to clients of all sizes," said Bill Flederbach, ClimeCo's president and CEO. "We are intent on offering purpose-built solutions that allow organizations to map, mitigate and report on plastic and circular economy targets. Ampliphi's proprietary methodology and industry-leading advisory platform will help guide our work to accomplish those goals."

Founded in 2021 by Noah Godfrey, Anjali Mahadevia and Dominic Santschi, Ampliphi and its integrated suite of solutions enable companies to combat plastic pollution and manage their impact by analyzing circular and plastic performance, developing mitigation strategies and simplifying reporting and communications.

Ampliphi's platform collects and processes complex data from product, operational and material use. Users can identify value-creating initiatives, implement plastic footprint reduction strategies and map product and packaging carbon emissions to determine the optimal roadmap toward mitigation.

Ampliphi also simplifies and streamlines the reporting process, enabling companies to identify liabilities, manage their data and automate various reports.

"Plastic taxes and circularity metrics are becoming ubiquitous across the regulatory and ESG reporting landscapes. Ampliphi offers a seamless solution to enable companies to navigate these uncharted waters while also focusing on maximizing their bottom line," said Godfrey.

Ampliphi's plastic action program, the Plastic Scorecard, was developed to answer the call for transparent corporate plastic disclosures. Member companies of the Plastic Scorecard commit to measuring their baseline, setting actionable targets and transparently communicating their progress. Members who successfully achieve their targets receive impact verification badges to add to their website and product packaging.

"Members of the Plastic Scorecard go beyond the status quo by undertaking measurable actions to reduce plastic waste and improve circularity," said Mahadevia. "Our badge represents a company's notable work to reduce waste across their value chain and beyond."

The acquisition complements ClimeCo's suite of global advisory services to promote a circular economy. "At the heart of the acquisition is a shared desire and passion to help businesses transparently deliver on their commitments, accelerate sustainability and simplify reporting," said Santschi.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a global sustainability company headquartered in Pennsylvania, with projects and partners all over the world. Our mission is to advance the low-carbon future and restore nature with market-based solutions. We offer comprehensive services spanning environmental asset innovation, ESG and climate strategy consulting, regulatory and policy advisory, environmental credits, API solutions and climate action certification programs.

Our growing team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborate with companies of all sizes, governmental groups, NGOs and capital markets players on ESG, decarbonization and policy issues—allowing us to develop high-quality, purpose-built end-to-end sustainability solutions with measurable impact. We are steadfastly committed to educating and empowering our clients, no matter where they are in their sustainability journey, to be confident in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Take your climate initiatives to new heights by collaborating with ClimeCo. Contact us at +1 484.415.0501, info@climeco.com, or through our website climeco.com.

Contact

Nancy Marshall, SVP, Marketing

+1 484 415.7603 or nmarshall@climeco.com

ClimeCo is a leader in the management and development of environmental commodities. We combine unrivaled commodity market expertise with engineering and environmental assessment, permitting and transaction structuring to help clients maximize their environmental assets and minimize their regulatory costs. (PRNewsfoto/ClimeCo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClimeCo