Lovin' Life Music Fest Announces First Wave of Artists for May 2024 First-Time Event

Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan To Headline; Total of 40+ Artists To Perform On Three Stages Over Three Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Entertainment unveiled the headliners for the inaugural Lovin' Life Music Fest coming to Charlotte May 3-5, 2024. The three-day music festival, a first for Charlotte, will showcase more than 40 artists across three stages, spanning multiple genres and generations. Headliners include: Global Superstar Post Malone, legendary singer/songwriter, Stevie Nicks, and American singer/songwriter, Noah Kahan. Additional artists will be unveiled in the coming weeks and months. Early Bird Tickets go on sale December 14 at 8 a.m. EST, available exclusively at www.llmfclt.com

Discover Lovin' Life Music Fest™ 2024 - A Fusion of City Vibes, Music, Culinary, and Cultural Art in Uptown Charlotte! (PRNewswire)

"After producing events all over the East Coast, we've dreamt of bringing a major music festival to Charlotte, and the Lovin' Life Music Fest is our passion project," said Bob Durkin, Co-Founder and Partner of Southern Entertainment. "We're thrilled to support the ongoing effort to make our hometown of Charlotte a Music City in such a big way."

Southern Entertainment, a national entertainment and production company based in Charlotte, N.C. is responsible for acclaimed music festivals across multiple states, including the sold-out Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach SC and the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ. The company has been a driving force behind Charlotte's vibrant cultural scene for more than 25 years. With a rich history of managing venues, fostering entertainment districts, and supporting the production of major events like the Democratic National Convention, the NBA All-Star Game, and NCAA tournaments, Southern Entertainment has made an indelible mark on Charlotte's entertainment landscape.

With key partners such as the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Charlotte Center City Partners, and the Hospitality & Tourism Alliance, the festival anticipates drawing an estimated 90,000 attendees over three days, with a projected economic impact of more than $30 million in its inaugural year.

"Charlotte's ready for its own signature event," said Rob Pedlow, Co-Founder and Partner at Southern Entertainment. "Lovin' Life will be our very own Charlotte-flavored Lollapalooza, a new economic engine for the Queen City creating jobs, supporting area nonprofits and drawing music enthusiasts from across the Carolinas and beyond."

For more information about the Lovin' Life Music Fest, visit www.llmfclt.com . Stay connected and be the first to receive the latest updates by following @lovinlifemusicfest on Instagram and Facebook .

