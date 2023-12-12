Visionary leader, Tracey Brown, joins Vertafore to take its distribution and compliance business to the next level

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, has named Tracey Brown to head its distribution and compliance management (DCM) segment.

As senior vice president and general manager, Brown will oversee Vertafore's award-winning Sircon® solutions that simplify compliance for individual brokers, agencies, insurers, intermediaries, education providers and states, and empower carriers to modernize their agent experience to accelerate growth.

Brown comes to Vertafore with more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles in product management, client experience and service, and professional services.

Brown most recently served as SVP and general manager at Fiserv, a leader in financial services technology.

"From my first conversations with the Vertafore team, I could sense that the executive team, including our partners from Roper Technologies, see the value the Sircon product suite provides to our customer base," Brown says. "In the DCM business, we are focused on the relentless pursuit to provide high quality products and services that move our customers forward. I am excited to partner with this team to drive positive results for insurance distribution and consumer protection."

Optimizing insurance distribution management

Vertafore is the recognized leader in technology solutions that simplify and automate insurance distribution. The company has continuously rolled out capabilities to help customers make compliance and regulation more cost-efficient, improve the speed and accuracy of their business processes and to better manage their relationships. These include:

Just-in-time (JIT) appointment support and automation.

Producer document sharing and access to and from carriers.

Pre-built integrations for onboarding with Salesforce.com and for sales authorization verification with Guidewire's PolicyCenter.

Integration with FINRA's new registration APIs for a single view of individual insurance licenses and securities registrations.

Under Brown's leadership, Vertafore plans to introduce more automation via pre-built integrations with common third-party solutions and new APIs; intelligent connections and interactions between carriers, agencies, and agents via product driven onboarding and self-service; automated license renewals and license applications; compensation program flexibility commissions and incentives; and more.

"Tracey is a strong leader with a commitment to people and culture, and with an ability to rally people around a vision and deepen our partnerships with our customers," says Amy Zupon, Vertafore CEO. "We have ambitious goals for our distribution and compliance solutions in the coming years. Tracey has the experience and passion needed to deliver the value and innovation our customers are looking for to grow their businesses."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2023 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

