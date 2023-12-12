Malwarebytes Launches Security Advisor, Advanced Device Control and Enhanced Reporting for its Multi-Tenant MSP Console

New solutions, new ThreatDown product brand and new distribution partners fuel 54% average growth of ThreatDown Managed Detection and Response with MSPs, quarter-over-quarter

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced new offerings available for its multi-tenant console, ThreatDown OneView. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can further streamline their cybersecurity efforts with integrated advanced device control, the new Security Advisor dashboard for visibility across customers and more robust reporting options. The company's continued channel-first mindset drove double-digit, year-over-year growth in the MSP sector.

"Malwarebytes provides our partners with a powerful and affordable security management platform that puts maximum control, alongside AI- and human-powered guidance, in the hands of security teams," said Brian Thomas, SVP of Global Channels, Malwarebytes. "This year, our commitment to a channel-first approach has been instrumental in fostering remarkable growth and delivering substantial value to our partners. We have an exciting lineup planned for 2024, aiming to amplify value and strengthen our channel partnerships even further."

Channel Growth

Malwarebytes launched ThreatDown, the product family that protects IT-constrained organizations with effective, easy-to-use cybersecurity, last month. Formerly Malwarebytes for Business, ThreatDown simplifies complex security by combining award-winning detection and remediation with quick deployment and an easy user-interface – in a scalable platform, with one agent and one console to protect people, devices and data. ThreatDown provides channel partners with a product portfolio and brand that is 100% focused on businesses.

The hyper focus of the company to build solutions and services that are easy to buy, deploy and use has gained traction in the channel. Malwarebytes achieved 33% growth of its ThreatDown Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution by MSPs, year-over-year, and 54% average growth of its ThreatDown Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, quarter-over-quarter.

Malwarebytes also signed more than 40 new distributors this year, including Climb Channel Solutions, EBERTLANG, Nuvanix, Pax8 (US, EMEA and APAC), and sysob, among others.

"ThreatDown has been a fantastic addition to Scinary's security suite," said Richard Martin, CEO, Scinary Cybersecurity. "With its streamlined interface and ease of integration into our Centurion MDR, ThreatDown has accelerated our growth and helped us take the complexity out of cybersecurity for overburdened IT teams. The beauty of ThreatDown solutions and services is that they have integrated seamlessly into our SOC team's processes. We continue to hear from clients all the time about how ThreatDown's ease of implementation, management and use help free up precious resources for time-strapped organizations."

Product Updates

The ThreatDown multi-tenant console, OneView, unifies management of endpoint security, licensing subscriptions, role-based access, customer reporting and more. Recent updates underscore the company's focus on reducing threats, costs and complexity.

Security Advisor analyzes an organization's cybersecurity and generates a health score based off what it finds, illuminating gaps in defenses and providing actionable recommendations for improvements that can be made in minutes. Partners are armed with a snapshot view of their customer's security and are provided easy reporting to show measurable before-and-after security score improvements.

This new feature automatically scans and quarantines any USB device connected to an endpoint. It also allows admins to block the device until the scan is completed, ensuring every device is scanned for potential threats or vulnerabilities, making it easier to defend against USB malware.

New reporting features offer a more streamlined approach to reporting within OneView so admins can quickly show ROI and value to their customers. Users now can schedule individual reports directly from the OneView reports page and access a streamlined interface, making it easy to select what to include or not for a final report.

A new addition for Patch Management allows administrators to configure settings to force close software applications, even if they are currently running. With this release, MSPs can now initiate the closure of software applications on an end-users' device within a specified timeframe before initiating updates. By closing applications, critical updates can be installed promptly according to the admin's schedule, significantly reducing the risk of having outdated and potentially vulnerable software on endpoints.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

