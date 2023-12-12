EDITION LAUNCHES ITS SECOND ACT IN TOKYO WITH THE TOKYO EDITION, GINZA

FILM: EDITION Returns to Tokyo, and Introduces Ginza

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a tree-lined street in the heart of Ginza, a new Tokyo icon will open its doors. For the second act of EDITION in Tokyo, the brand and its creator Ian Schrager have once again joined forces with renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma on The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza, which is set to become the social nexus of Tokyo's most dazzling district. The launch follows three years after EDITION's first foray into Japan with The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, which has emerged as one of the city's most sought-after addresses.

The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza (PRNewswire)

Created by Ian Schrager as a result of a partnership between Ian Schrager and Marriott International, Schrager has orchestrated a delicate balance between the rich traditions of Japanese culture and the avant-garde desire of EDITION to defy conventions and forge a groundbreaking, unprecedented offering. The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza extends the brand's distinct blend of energy and sophistication to a corner of the city where few luxury hotels have ventured before. With a Japanese-tinged modern brasserie, a multitude of innovative bar concepts including Japan's only punch-focused cocktail bar and Ginza's first natural wine bar, and 86 exceptionally spacious rooms and suites — the 14-storey boutique hotel brings a new generation of luxury into the heart of one of Tokyo's most desirable destinations.

Where EDITION's Toranomon outpost, with a lobby floating more than 450 ft/140 m above street level, immerses

its guests into the Tokyo of gleaming skyscrapers and neon-glowing streets, guests of The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza will find a low-slung blend of old and new unfurling from their lobby's doorstep. Over the past century, Ginza's Edo-era city grid has been polished into one of Tokyo's most forward-thinking shopping and entertainment districts. Along Chuo-dori, Tokyo's legendary commercial avenue, flagship stores of global fashion houses occupy architectural marvels designed by some of Japan's greatest modern architects, while shopping complexes such as Ginza Six and Tokyu Plaza bring in a multitude of art galleries, department stores and design boutiques. The district also sits at the nucleus of Tokyo's dining scene. With 34 out of the city's 183 Michelin-starred restaurants listing a Ginza postcode, it has the highest concentration of Michelin-listed restaurants in Japan. Some of the city's most renowned cocktail bars also call Ginza home.

But those who slip into the right alleys and look beyond Ginza's glitzy facade will find a side of Tokyo that has seemingly frozen in time. Come sunset, the district's old-timey yokochos (narrow streets lined with small bars and restaurants) brim with life as soba noodle shops and yakitori joints fill up with sharp-suited salarymen. Women in their finest kimonos brush past on their way to a Kabuki performance at Ginza's Kabukiza Theatre, which has been around in various iterations since the late 19th century. Everywhere, small Inari shrines with red-lacquered wickets, a deity believed to bring financial prosperity, are fitted like Tetris-blocks into the side of office buildings or hidden on the roofs of shopping malls. And while the wholesale seafood sellers and tuna auctions of the district's famous Tsukiji Market have moved to the modern Toyosu Market building nearby, Tsukiji's timeworn sushi counters and ramen vendors still make it a popular tourist lunch spot.

"Ginza is a district where the cutting edge of the world and traditional Japanese culture are interwoven," says Kengo Kuma. "It's an area where various city functions overlap and are woven together. Inspired by the concept of 'weaving', we have designed The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza in this human-scale and walkable city as a new landmark weaving Ginza together and connecting it to the world."

Whether they dig for the old or chase the new, guests will find a desirable base in The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza. Spread over 14 floors in a tower clad in vertical gardens and a latticed facade woven from metal, its 86 guestrooms range from 10 spacious suites with separate living areas to entry-level rooms whose minimum of 41 sqm/440 sqft of floor space make them the largest standard rooms in the district. Their clean-lined interiors weave EDITION's timeless designs with Kengo Kuma's distinct Japanese finesse, resulting in a modern marriage between Schrager's New York sensibilities and the sharp traditional detailing that Kuma is known for. Floors and walls bedecked in walnut timber form a minimalist foundation for bespoke furnishing from travertine and cream-colored leather, while the green marble basins and chrome fixtures in every bathroom nod to the district's glossy varnish. Features of each guestroom include signature EDITION faux-fur throws in white and art by Sayaka Maruyama and Takay Photography. The Penthouse Suite, the hotel's crown jewel on the 13th floor, unfolds into an open-plan living room, dining area, and a fully equipped pantry kitchen to cater to comfortable long-stays and intimate social gatherings. Tucked away in a quiet corner, the hotel gym offers a welcoming space for fitness enthusiasts, offering a modest selection of Technogym equipment.

With its striking vestibule entrance and soaring floor-to-ceiling corner windows, the double-height, street-level lobby has not only turned the hotel into a defining feature of Ginza's new streetscape, it has also established it as a rendezvous for the district's tastemakers and creative class. A signature EDITION venue, Lobby Bar sits at the nexus of the hotel and serves as a sophisticated retreat for both in-house guests and clued-in locals from early mornings to late nights. The gold-colored bar, surrounded by ivory fabric armchairs and a sweeping statement sofa, serves up coffee with beans from a local roastery alongside pastries and fresh-pressed juices for breakfasts on the go. Set against the backdrop of a large-scale early 20th century Japanese folding screen, the hotel's check-in desk stands adjacent to a floor-to-ceiling two-tone lightbox color panel adorning the elevator walkway.

Taking pride of place in the lobby is another EDITION hallmark: a sculptural, head-turning staircase cast from white metal. It leads up to Punch Room, the inaugural Japanese outpost of EDITION's innovative punch-focused bar concept. The intimate space on the lobby's mezzanine floor flows into an enchantingly moody bar area where coffered walls and ceilings from dark walnut provide an elegant backdrop to tufted couches and chairs upholstered in jewel-hued brocade glinting like topaz and sapphire. Punch Room's menu, illustrated by a local artist, gives a distinctively Japanese spin to the punch recipes originally found in the private clubs of 19th-century London. Inspired by Japanese culture, the drinks draw on local spirits and ingredients such as sake, ryokucha tea and spices from around the country, and come served as shareable cocktails in silver punch bowls with matching ladles. But Punch Room is more than an after-dark hangout. During the daytime, it's the setting for the hotel's Punch Room Afternoon Tea, where one-of-a-kind tea punches like a green tea yuzu paloma and a matcha-infused clarified milk punch come served with sweets, savories and intricate parfaits that celebrate Japan's bountiful fruit varieties.

On the light-flooded 14th floor, Sophie at EDITION pays homage to Japan's abundant seasonal ingredients and rich culinary traditions through the lens of a modern brasserie. Contrasting the intimate, sultry ambiance of the lobby and bar on the lower floors, the restaurant's straight-lined interiors from blonde oak and white stucco emphasize light and airiness, while pops of color adorning the private dining rooms add EDITION's distinguished playful touch. A statement feature is the main back wall, embellished with a collection of Tokyo Street photography by artists including Pak Han. Local produce sourced from small regional farms inform the restaurant's casual brasserie-inspired menus that change throughout the day. Mornings start with nourishing breakfasts featuring classics such as Avocado and Scrambled Egg Tartine, Matcha French Toast with red bean puree and whipped cream, or Flakey Croissants, while lunch continues with wholesome Tarte Flambee with creme fraiche, gruyère, and bacon and Tokyo Miso Chicken Paillard with green salad, and fresh herbs. Come dinnertime, the menu takes a more sophisticated turn with Bouillabaisse with catch of the day and roasted blue lobster simmered in saffron dashi broth or Roasted Whole Chicken for two served with herb roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables, and Sophie's decadent show-stopping Strawberries & Cream Layer Cake for dessert, all accompanied by a seasonally changing cocktail menu.

One floor up, The Roof delivers a green retreat from the street-level bustle. Hemmed by lush vertical fern gardens and olive trees, kept below eye-level to ensure views of the surrounding cityscape, this unique rooftop oasis opens to intimate plant-fringed seating nooks and long communal tables for private gatherings of all sizes. As Ginza's first natural wine bar, The Roof fuels social gatherings with biodynamic champagnes, rare orange wines and fizzy and bottled cocktails incorporating wines and eaux de vie from local wineries and distilleries.

The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, and now, The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza, are both distinctively different in character, but united in their ability to capture everything that makes the Japanese capital so electrifying.

The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza is now open in preview. The hotel offers room rates from JPY 120,000++ (excluding tax and fees) per room per night. Terms and conditions apply.

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time.

Created by Ian Schrager as a result of a partnership between Ian Schrager and Marriott International, EDITION combines the personal and intimate experience that Ian Schrager is known for with Marriott's operational expertise and scale. The unique blend of Ian Schrager's authenticity and originality, combined with Marriott International's global presence, creates a truly distinctive hotel concept that distinguishes itself from anything else.

Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 19 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico and a second Tokyo hotel in Ginza.

ABOUT IAN SCHRAGER COMPANY

After leaving Morgans Hotel Group in 2005, the company he founded and created, Ian Schrager developed his namesake, Ian Schrager Company. This company owns, develops, manages and brands hotels, residential and mixed-use projects. Since then, he has transformed the fabled Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City, created two groundbreaking residential properties, 40 Bond and 50 Gramercy Park North, successfully launched his new brand, PUBLIC Hotels, and is currently working on multiple hotels in New York City and two luxury residential projects; 215 Chrystie and 160 Leroy also in New York City. In addition, Schrager in partnership with Marriott International created EDITION Hotels, a luxury lifestyle brand with properties in London, Miami New York City, Los Angeles, Bodrum, Shanghai, Tokyo, Reykjavik and Barcelona and more in development around the world.

Schrager's brand, PUBLIC, is a new genre of hotel offering great value, great service and great style that sets a new industry standard. He has taken the best from the luxury set, the best from the boutique/lifestyle set and the best from select service and created a new breed of hotel where everything has been rethought and every original idea updated. The brand is defined by the unique experience it creates rather than by a business classification or price.

EDITION Hotels, Ian Schrager's partnership with Marriott International, marks the next chapter in the lifestyle hotel story. This brand combines the personal, intimate, individualized and unique lodging experience that Ian Schrager is known for with the global reach, operational expertise and scale of Marriott. This delicate balancing act encompasses not only great design and true innovation but also personal, friendly, modern service and outstanding, one-of-a-kind food, beverage and entertainment offerings... all "under one roof".

"Together Marriott and I have a new vision and plan to radically rethink and catapult the boutique/lifestyle category hotel into the present by capturing the spirit of the times," says Schrager.

Ian Schrager's groundbreaking concepts have changed the business and set industry standards that continue to be imitated throughout the world.

