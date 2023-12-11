UTulsa's Hurricane Ventures announces investments in BPEndo, Titan Intake

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa and Hurricane Ventures have announced two new start-up investments, BPEndo and Titan Intake.

Hurricane Ventures aims to commercialize intellectual property, create new ventures and attain venture capital funding.

"We are excited by the continued momentum of Hurricane Ventures," said Chris Wright, director of UTulsa's Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Created in partnership with 46 Venture Capital, Hurricane Ventures is a funding catalyst for student, alumni, faculty and staff startups.

Leveraging university resources, Hurricane Ventures is seeding early-stage companies to drive real impact across the economy and further the mission of UTulsa's Collins College of Business. Launched in early 2023, Hurricane Ventures has raised $2 million – well on its way to a $10 million goal – to commercialize intellectual property, create new ventures and attain venture capital funding. The university aims to provide seed capital for 100 companies started by UTulsa affiliates.

In September, Hurricane Ventures announced its first start-up investments, SkinCheck and Airwise Solutions. The investments in BPEndo and Titan Intake were announced at a recent Friends of Finance meeting organized by Collins College of Business.

Dr. Jeffery Blonsky, who received his UTulsa degree in biological science in 1999, is a key partner in BPEndo. The company's Insufflation Retention Device (IRD) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in colonoscopy procedures. The BPEndo IRD was designed to improve the colonoscopy experience for patients, physicians and payors. The company has made substantial progress toward securing a global patent portfolio and recently received FDA clearance for the IRD.

"Having partners such as Hurricane Ventures is invaluable," said Dr. Robert Holbrook, founder and CEO. "The funding provided is instrumental in overcoming the obstacles founders face when bringing a new device to market. I am grateful for all their support."

Titan Intake, founded by Patrick Bruce, Rachel Brown and Jhonathan Vazquez, is revolutionizing health care with its patient referral software driven by artificial intelligence. The unique platform automates incoming referral data directly into electronic medical records, ensuring clinics immediately capture, process and communicate patient referrals.



"Hurricane Ventures' new fund is a game-changer for Tulsa's startup scene, particularly addressing a vital gap in early-stage financing. This funding will empower us to expand our reach to clinics across the nation, accelerate our growth and boost Tulsa's economy," said Bruce, who received his UTulsa degree in philosophy in 2013.

