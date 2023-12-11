Julian Schiller Appointed as Head of Capital Solutions at LCM Partners

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners is very pleased to announce the appointment of Julian Schiller to its senior management team as a Managing Director and Head of Capital Solutions. This strategic hire underscores LCM's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned industry professionals, ensuring that it continues to offer unparalleled service to its clients.

Julian brings with him vast experience across the asset management industry as well as broader financial services. He has previously held senior positions at industry giants such as Brookfield and JLL. During his tenure at Brookfield, Julian was closely involved with LCM's business and its strategic direction in his role as a Board Director. His expertise around capital formation, product development and client service will be instrumental in driving both capital and client initiatives for the business going forward. As part of the role, Julian will oversee LCM's global sales efforts and will be a member of the product development team. Adding someone of his calibre and experience will also further strengthen LCM's position as both a market innovator and a market leader.

Paul Burdell, CEO LCM Partners, stated, "Having watched Julian work at close range I know that his skills and insights around capital coupled with his impressive track record within the industry will make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and are confident that his depth of experience and understanding of Private Credit will not only help accelerate our growth but also widen the already world-class group of investors that we have."

Julian Schiller remarked, "I am thrilled to be joining the team at LCM Partners having known them and the business for a number of years already. LCM is experiencing strong growth on the back of delivering strong and consistent returns and fostering deep client relationships which is at the heart of any successful business. I look forward to using my experience and working closely with the team to create lasting value for the business and its clients."

LCM Partners

Investor Relations

T: +44 203 457 5050

info@lcmpartners.eu

LCM is one of Europe's leading alternatives asset managers, specialising in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. LCM has two Private Debt strategies. COPS (Credit Opportunities) which invests in pools of seasoned performing, re-performing and non-performing loans and SOLO (Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities) which is a specialty finance, investment grade asset backed strategy that provides white labelled product financing at the point of sale. Brookfield Asset Management is a strategic partner and has a significant minority shareholding within LCM and its Group companies.

LCM is a member of the LCFH Group which today manages assets over c.€120 billion covering almost 7 million customers serving 110 financial institutions across 10 jurisdictions with almost 2,000 dedicated professionals.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu

