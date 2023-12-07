Talos Energy Provides Operational Updates

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today provides operational updates.

Talos expects the impact related to the Main Pass Oil Gathering pipeline shut-in to be immaterial to its fourth quarter 2023 results. Talos is among seven oil producers whose production has been shut-in since mid-November 2023 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a result of the closing of the pipeline.





Talos anticipates first production ahead of schedule by year-end 2023 for Talos's Venice and Lime Rock discoveries, which will be tied-back to the Talos-owned and operated Ram Powell facility. Talos owns a 60% working interest in both wells.





Talos reaffirms its fourth quarter 2023 operational guidance. As previously reported, for the fourth quarter 2023, Talos expects average daily production of 66.5 - 68.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven, innovative, independent energy company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its Upstream Exploration & Production and Low Carbon Solutions businesses. We currently operate in the United States and offshore Mexico. We leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise to acquire, explore, and produce assets in key geological trends while developing opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through carbon capture and storage projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

