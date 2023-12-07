Rashida Jones Partners with Mitsubishi Motors, First U.S. Brand-level Spokesperson in Company History

Jones to star in upcoming advertising to promote the company's Mitsubishi Motors Confidence program

Every 2024 Mitsubishi comes with a two-year/30,000-mile Limited Maintenance Included program

Industry-leading 10-Year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty and roadside assistance program continues

Five-year/unlimited mile Roadside Assistance program among the best in the industry

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) will launch advertising to support its "Mitsubishi Motors Confidence" customer-care program this weekend, starring award-winning actress, director and producer, Rashida Jones. MMNA's comprehensive suite of maintenance, warranty, and roadside assistance programs has one goal: to provide a stress-free Mitsubishi vehicle-ownership experience. For the first time in its 40-plus-year history in the U.S., MMNA is partnering with a brand spokesperson, and Jones' unique blend of humor, authenticity and relatability will help Mitsubishi Motors break through the noise of typical automotive advertising to tell the brand's unique story. A link to the advertisement can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=056y4Ai6jnE

Actor, director, writer and producer Rashida Jones is well known for her roles in hit shows such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation", as well as films including "On the Rocks", "I Love You, Man" and "The Social Network". In 2019, she won a Grammy award for directing the documentary, "Quincy".

"I am honored to partner with Mitsubishi Motors as their first ever US brand spokesperson," said Jones. "The company has an impressive history and is now becoming relevant to a new generation of customers, especially with the Outlander SUV, and I'm excited to be a part of their success."

"Heading into the year-end shopping rush, what better way to cut through the noise and distraction of the season than launching a partnership with one of the hottest names in entertainment today, Rashida Jones," said Kim Ito, MMNA's VP of marketing. "As we were building this campaign to help broaden Mitsubishi Motors' awareness with buyers and tell the story of our new Confidence program, Rashida was our immediate choice for our first-ever brand-level spokesperson. She is witty, likeable and immediately relatable to our customers. Her presence helps us tell our unique story: our vehicles are an approachable, affordable and attainable choice for smart customers."

Mitsubishi Motors Confidence builds on the existing 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, five-year/60,000-mile Limited Warranty, and five-year/unlimited-mile Roadside Assistance programs by introducing a two-year/30,000-mile Limited Maintenance Included program, which provides three oil changes, three tire rotations, and one cabin air filter for customers of 2024 model-year vehicles.1

The ownership experience with a Mitsubishi vehicle is an award-winning one, as the company was named the top mass-market brand in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study and in Reputation's 2023 Automotive Report. These awards support the brand's dealer partners' commitment to customer service, and, when coupled with the included maintenance and long warranties, showcase Mitsubishi Motors' desire to exceed all customers' expectations at every step of the ownership journey.

The addition of the included maintenance program is expected to drive both return visits for service and encourage repeat purchases. Research has shown that satisfied service customers are 54% more likely to purchase a replacement vehicle from that dealer, and that loyal customers are more likely to complete recommended service than occasional customers as they build a trust relationship with their servicing dealer.

The Mitsubishi Motors Confidence marketing plan includes key activations in broadcast and connected television, paid search and social media using the brand's industry-first real-time vehicle configurator, endemic advertising on select vehicle research and buying sites, and a focus on programmatic advertising during top-level sporting events across the NFL and NCAA football.

For more information on the full lineup of 2024 Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com . For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

Disclaimers

1: Powertrain coverage terms are from original in-service date and applicable only to original owner. Subsequent owners receive balance of 5-year/60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Roadside Assistance timed from date vehicle is first sold or put into use, whichever is earlier. Certain assistance and vehicle uses excluded. Limited Maintenance includes three oil and filter changes, three tire rotations, three multi-point inspections, and one cabin filter change within specified time/mileage windows. Not transferable to subsequent owner. Parts or services not redeemed within specified windows are forfeited. Certain restrictions apply. See retailer for complete details.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

