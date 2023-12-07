Leading Australian Fire Safety Engineering and Testing Consultancy Warringtonfire Australia Joins Jensen Hughes

The acquisition expands the company's growing presence in Australia and helps position it

exceptionally well for future expansion across the region.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jensen Hughes, the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make the world safe, secure and resilient, announced it has acquired Warringtonfire Australia, a leading fire testing and fire safety engineering consulting firm in Australia, from Element Materials Technology. Following the previous acquisitions of BCA Logic and MGAC, this strategic acquisition expands the rapidly growing global enterprise's presence in Australia and helps position the company exceptionally well for future expansion across Australia and New Zealand, as well as regionally.

This carve out from the international operations of Element is specific to the Australian business, which was established following the purchase of the Fire Testing Laboratory business from Exova and the acquisition of Defire's Fire Safety Engineering operation in 2017. Jason Jeffress is the Divisional Director and leads a strong management team. They bring a group of 85 employees with five consulting locations and a Fire Testing Laboratory in Victoria into the Jensen Hughes global organization.

"This new partnership increases opportunities in Australia to provide a range of services through one world-class fire safety engineering-focused organization," Jason Jeffress says. "Every one of our employees – 100% – are joining the new partnership. It's an exciting time for our clients as we will be able to leverage Jensen Hughes's industry-leading fire safety experts as well their offices and people across Australia and New Zealand," he says, "this will provide us many more opportunities to advance our client service."

"This is a win-win for Jensen Hughes and for our new colleagues coming from Warringtonfire Australia," says Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes. "Fire safety engineering is integral to our core service mix," he says. "This acquisition significantly enhances our capability in this area and brings a NATA and ISO- accredited Fire Testing Laboratory into our operations. On behalf of our worldwide team, I'm delighted to welcome our new Warringtonfire Australia colleagues to Jensen Hughes and our growing global family!"

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make our world safe, secure and resilient. Worldwide, we are recognized most widely for our leadership in fire protection engineering – a legacy of responsibility we have advanced with honor and pride since 1939. Our commitment to safety, security and resilience extends to other critical competencies core to our purpose, strategic capabilities we have been expanding for years. These include accessibility consulting, risk and hazard analysis, process safety, forensic investigations, security risk, and emergency management as well as digital innovation across many of our services. Today, our 1,500+ engineers, consultants, analysts and strategists work from 90+ offices supporting clients in 100+ countries across all markets – from Government, Healthcare, Science, and Technology to Energy, Mission Critical and Transportation. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $8.3 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

