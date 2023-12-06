PEPSICO CHICAGO EMPLOYEES GIFT OVER $1 MILLION TO NONPROFITS DURING OCTOBER; COMPANY ANNOUNCES NEW GRANTS TO SUPPORT CHICAGOANS

The Efforts Expands Local Partnerships in Community Development, Education, Healthcare and Workforce Development

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees in PepsiCo's downtown Chicago office at the Old Post Office showed that their commitment to giving back goes well beyond the holiday season. During October, they volunteered nearly 1,400 hours alongside peers and neighbors as part of "PepsiCo Gives Back," the company's global annual giving and service campaign. Chicago-based employees who are part of local PepsiCo Beverages North America, Quaker Oats, Frito-Lay North America, Gatorade Performance and other teams also donated $1,225,008 toward nonprofits—gifts that were matched by the PepsiCo Foundation 2:1.

A recent day of giving back included nearly 100 PepsiCo Chicago employees packing 2,000 backpacks filled with 8,000 nutritious, shelf-stable 'Food for Good' meals, reached neighbors and students through Ladies of Virtue , Chicago Jesuit Academy, Casa Central, Breakthrough Urban Ministries and Howard Brown Health .

"PepsiCo Chicago employees lean in to support local nonprofits like no other team—all year round," said Tameka McBride, Senior Vice President Commercial, Central Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Together for the last few years we've been working with South and West Side-based community organizations to increase access to career resources and are proud to announce 11 new grants totaling nearly $90,000 to support vital work being led by changemakers like GoodKidsMadCity. The holiday season is in full swing while giving season is an important fundraising period, PepsiCo uses its financial, commercial and human assets to be an impactful community partner year-round--helping create opportunities for others and our local business."

PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation's most recent grant recipients include:

Through PREP (Pathways to Readiness and Empowerment Program), PepsiCo is investing $5 million to increase access to career resources for young people in Chicago's South and West Sides. To learn more, visit pepsistrongertogether.com/communities/chicago .

