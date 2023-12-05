Vade Announces Integration Capabilities with ConnectWise and Autotask through New Partnership with ApplicationLink

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade, global leader in email security with more than 1.4 billion mailboxes protected, today announces a new partnership with Dutch company ApplicationLink to expand the integration capabilities of the Vade Partner Portal.

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can now utilize the ConnectWise or Autotask integration to reconcile invoices from the Vade Partner Portal platform directly in their Professional Services Automation (PSA) system. This simplified reconciliation process allows growing MSPs to better scale their operations by leveraging crucial PSA capabilities. It also enables more MSPs to utilize Vade for M365's ability to block destructive phishing, business email compromise (BEC), ransomware, and more.

"These integrations make Vade's email security platform even more accessible to MSPs," said Adrien Gendre, Chief Technology & Product Officer and cofounder of Vade. "Billing can be easily configured with various degrees of automation, giving MSPs the flexibility to choose from automated license reconciliation to requiring manual checks for maximum control over final costs. Now, any MSP leveraging PSA integrations to manage their billing can easily integrate Vade's industry-leading email security into their existing services and workflows."

This partnership follows on the heels of the recently announced Remote Browser Isolation add-on, which expands Vade's powerful anti-phishing capabilities to protect users from mailbox to browser. The RBI add-on guards users from zero-day threats, hidden malware downloads, and other cyberthreats that originate from email-based links.

"With the game-changing Vade & PSA integrations, significant benefits are delivered to MSPs. This synergy allows MSPs to operate smarter, more efficiently, saving crucial time, and optimizing profitability," said Jeroen Faassen, Commercial Director of ApplicationLink. "Our gratitude extends to Vade for a partnership that propels us, Vade and MSPs forward. At ApplicationLink, our commitment to providing MSPs with a leading edge in process automation is the driving force behind our dedication to innovation."

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company that secures human collaboration with a combination of AI and human-powered detection and response. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Vade is a fast-growing, channel-first company with a growing network of MSP and MSSP partners, as well as distribution agreements with leading distributors and aggregators in North America, EMEA, and Asia. Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1.4 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

About ApplicationLink

ApplicationLink helps MSPs all over the world automating their processes by creating intelligent integrations that improve back-office efficiency, even in complex environments. ApplicationLink offers more than 60 state of the art integrations worldwide, with a never-ending desire to expand. Our integrations make day-to-day work simpler, guarantee data accuracy, help save time and reduce costs.

Propelled by an enormous drive, focus and dedication we continuously develop and optimize our integrations by listening carefully to our customers and partners. Data is secure and synchronized accurately, providing our partners real-time insights into their critical business information.

Our advanced platform and integrations enable MSPs to work smarter, faster and more accurate. We eliminate mind-numbing administrative tasks and add value to their business. Our goal? Maximize their profit, minimize manual labor. We believe integrations should always be more than simply connecting one application to the other. We want to improve the MSP ecosystem and help them to optimize workflows. We maintain close relations with our customers and partners - Cloud Platforms, Vendors - ensuring a deep knowledge of MSP needs and wishes. And so, we always develop and improve integrations to give our customers and partners a leading edge in process automation.

Our dedicated support team is always ready to help our partners and with our broad knowledge and experience in IT, finance and cloud services we understand the market and their individual needs.

ApplicationLink, Think Beyond Borders.

