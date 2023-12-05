Transformational Growth Through Teamwork. HUDDL3 Group Expands Search and Advisory Team Under LEAD3R Brand.

Effective October 1st, Dane Groeneveld, Founding Partner of majority shareholder HUDDL3 Group, stepped into the CEO role of LEAD3R.

TUSCAN, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 12 months, Groeneveld has delved into the human capital ecosystem through his podcast, "The Future of Teamwork." This inspiring journey has led HUDDL3 Group to commit significant investments in talent, partnerships, and acquisitions to propel the global expansion of the Executive Search and Advisory practice under the dynamic LEAD3R brand.

LEAD3R is not your typical executive search firm; we help you create a winning formula that unlocks potential at every level of your leadership team, through recruitment, coaching, and advisory services. We are your strategic partner in ensuring your organization flourishes at every level, driving long-term success through the ever-evolving business environment. (PRNewswire)

As part of the expansion, LEAD3R recently welcomed three new partners to the team. Marc Salamone, a distinguished clean tech search professional, will also play a pivotal role in developing an outstanding network of advisors for interim and fractional executive support, particularly in emerging tech companies. Todd Maners brings his unique expertise in industrial manufacturing and talent advisory solutions. Andrew Uprichard joins the team after a 20-year career in the British Royal Marines. Uprichard will spearhead partnerships, executive coaching, and team development. Additionally, Sam Wursteisen has been promoted from Principal to Director of Delivery.

Groeneveld expressed his enthusiasm: "I am thrilled to embark on this next chapter with this team, partnering on the journey with our customers who are seeking to deliver transformational change. I extend my utmost gratitude to Marc, Todd, and Andrew for trusting this next chapter of their career to this journey."

LEAD3R provides a first-class service, enabling transformative growth and change initiatives by offering comprehensive Search, Coaching, and Advisory support.

CONTACT: Nicholas Vonderau, nicholas.vonderau@lead3r.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lead3r