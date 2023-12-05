Target Announces Easy, Affordable Holiday Meal for Under $25

For under $25* , guests can create a holiday feast for four (or double it to serve eight), including ham, potatoes, corn and more, and add additional sides and desserts for $5

Guests will find everything for the meal in one place on Target.com, making it easy to simply "add to cart" and take the guesswork out of planning

With hundreds of new items across food and beverage starting at just $2 — and half of its holiday food and beverage assortment under $5 — Target is making entertaining more affordable than ever

And with the retailer's fast, convenient same-day Drive Up and delivery options, guests can have their entire meal delivered to their trunk in minutes or to their home in as soon as one hour

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that its popular holiday meal under $25 deal is back, helping guests plan, prep and enjoy a feast with loved ones without breaking their budget this holiday season. Today through December 25, guests can shop the holiday meal under $25 deal online and in store, including delicious ham and fixings to serve four:

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes - 5lb

Good & Gather Frozen Gold & White Corn Blend

Favorite Day Demi French Bread

Market Pantry Hickory Smoked Spiral-Cut Bone-In Ham - 6lb

Favorite Day Peppermint Sandwich Cookies

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup

Del Monte Cut Green Beans

"Our guests turn to Target during special seasonal moments for that combination of value and joy that sets us apart," said Rick Gomez, chief food and beverage officer, Target. "We saw that again over Thanksgiving, so we're building on that success by delivering even more of what they love: a delicious holiday meal for under $25. And when you add in our free curbside pickup service, and Same-Day Delivery via Shipt, we're making it easier than ever for our guests to get their shopping done so they can spend more time celebrating with loved ones."

And that's not all

On top of Target's holiday meal under $25, the retailer is offering hundreds of new seasonal items, with half of the holiday food and beverage assortment under $5. Here's a taste:

$5 desserts and sides: For those craving even more options, the retailer is serving up a variety of sides and desserts for $5 each, from Good & Gather Broccoli and Cheese Veggie Tots to Roasted Frozen Sweet Potato Chunks, Favorite Day Holiday Peppermint Bark and Holiday Sea Salt & Milk Chocolate Caramels desserts.

Marks & Spencer: Target's collaboration with iconic British retailer Marks & Spencer also returns, offering an expanded selection of gourmet food and beverage gifts.

Gifting and gathering: To make moments with family, friends and loved ones extra memorable, Target's offering a variety of food and beverage items perfect for holiday entertainment and gifting. Whether guests are looking for the perfect hosting gift like the Favorite Day Truffle Box with Gift Card Holder or are planning a cozy night in with the Favorite Day Holiday Mini House Gingerbread Kit, there's something for everyone.

Easy, convenient shopping

Target is helping guests not only save money, but time, too. For its holiday meal under $25 deal, everything is available in one spot on Target.com. Guests can simply "add to cart" and check out online, then choose from several pickup and delivery options: pick up in-store, take advantage of free Drive Up where our team members bring orders right to guests' cars or get doorstep delivery through Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. (A $35 order minimum is required, and deliveries are free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for guests without a Shipt membership). Plus, guests can pay for eligible grocery items with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in store or via Target.com, mobile payment options or via the Target app.

*Prices are pre-tax. Offer not valid in Alaska or Hawaii.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Target Corporation