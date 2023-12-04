LuccaZara Acquired by The Futurum Group to Build Largest Content Platform to Deliver Technology Insights

T he San Jose based tech marketing agency is a full service content provider with an emphasis on video production

Founder Lisa Martin will spearhead a variety of on-location, event video productions as well as host Futurum's analysis shows

The Futurum Group hires renowned tech consultant and advisor David Nicholson as Chief Research Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Futurum Group, a leading global tech advisory, research, intelligence, and media firm today announced the acquisition of LuccaZara, a tech marketing agency known for its award-winning video and written content production. Founded in 2014 by Lisa Martin, LuccaZara provides customer marketing and storytelling strategies for startup and enterprise B2B software companies. Based in San Jose, California, LuccaZara has serviced dozens of clients, among them Boomi, NetApp, Infor, Domino Data Lab, SingleStore, DataStax, and Qlik.

Incoming Chief Research Officer, Dave Nicholson (PRNewswire)

In today's tech research & media space, a category-leading brand requires pioneering in a most ambitious, creative way

The LuccaZara acquisition comes as part of The Futurum Group's growth and ongoing expansion of its strategic media portfolio. Advising over 260 global technology companies and in attendance at hundreds of annual tech events and summits, The Futurum Group has created the largest B2B research-led content platform by business volume. In her new role, LuccaZara founder Lisa Martin will produce and host several event and onsite shows, a popular practice in both editorial and custom content formats.

In addition, The Futurum Group's media lineup will introduce new productions aimed for tech B2B audiences. The B2B content demand is estimated to reach $8.5B by the end of 2024, according to a B2B CMO research report.

Also announced Monday, is the appointment of tech analyst and consultant David Nicholson as Chief Research Officer at The Futurum Group. Dave has spent over 30 years at the leading edge of information technology, helping organizations craft, articulate, and implement their visions. He held chief strategist, chief technologist, and chief technology officer positions at major technology companies before joining Wharton's CTO and Digital Transformation programs as an instructor and success coach. Dave will serve as a public figure and thought leader, leveraging the vast insights and Futurum Intelligence content, popular for its timely and cutting-edge data.

"In today's high-tech research, advisory, and media space, building a digital category-leading brand requires pioneering in some of the most ambitious and creative ways possible. By leveraging diverse and influential storytelling, digital media, and market intelligence, we've created the most compelling content destination for tech decision makers," said Daniel Newman, The Futurum Group CEO. "I am beyond thrilled to partner with the most energizing cohort group of technology analysts, researchers, advisors and personalities as we make our vision possible for the most interesting technology companies in the world," he added.

"I'm excited to join The Futurum Group and build the most in-demand research and analysis streaming offering out there," said Lisa Martin, Founder of LuccaZara. "LuccaZara's growth YoY has proven tremendous appetite for this type of content, and paired with growing viewership and a vast reach under The Futurum Group's umbrella, followers will benefit from the access into this extremely dynamic landscape, making it all the more thrilling," she added.

David Nicholson, incoming chief research officer said, "I'm exceptionally excited to join The Futurum Group, which plays a central role vital to the technology community, with data, fast-paced and accurate insights and foresights, and a platform for companies to meet their target audience. Following many years in a career that spans leadership in tech and academia where I've worked alongside leaders seeking real insights, I can attest to a real need across the tech sector for rich tools in order to navigate the complex road ahead." He added, "Especially in the era of AI, The Futurum Group represents the tip of the spear where you can find the most knowledgeable and well-informed analysts alongside the practical testing and research capabilities yielding actionable insights."

The Futurum Group's media platform includes a rich OTT and VOD lineup that has surpassed 9 million views and over 421 million digital and social media impressions.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is the fastest growing independent tech research, intelligence, media, and advisory firm. Its organic growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 260 global companies. Futurum covers twelve major technology sectors: AI & data analytics, cloud, telecom, policy, consumer electronics, enterprise applications, security, semiconductors, workplace collaboration, sustainability, and CX. In 2023 it has acquired half a dozen companies in areas of research, intelligence, media, and performance testing and validation.

About Lisa Martin, LuccaZara

Lisa Martin has been a marketing executive in the software and technology industry for more than 18 years, having worked for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, and NetApp. Since launching her marketing agency, LuccaZara in 2014 Lisa and her team have produced hundreds of pieces of award-winning customer marketing content for clients like Boomi, LastPass, and Certinia (formerly FinancialForce), telling the stories of organizations like NASA, Priceline, and The American Cancer Society. Additionally, Lisa is a sought-after analyst, anchor, and emcee for many technology events annually, and has interviewed over 1,000 technology executives and leaders on camera. Lisa earned a Master's degree in Cell and Molecular Biology from San Francisco State University.

About David Nicholson

David Nicholson has spent the last 30+ years at the leading edge of information technology, helping organizations craft, articulate and implement their visions. He held Chief Strategist, Chief Technologist, and Chief Technology Officer positions at major technology companies before joining Wharton's CTO and Digital Transformation programs as an instructor and success coach. Additionally, he has been ranked "Top 5 Percent" by top independent consulting networks for more than ten years. David studied Economics at California State University, Long Beach and at King's College, Cambridge University.

LuccaZara Founder Lisa Martin (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Futurum Group