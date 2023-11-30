Astral Tequila and The Sculpt Society Unite to Launch the 'Good Energy Movement' Nationwide

Created in collaboration with fitness trainer and Founder of The Sculpt Society, Megan Roup, the two brands are brightening the holiday season and ushering in the New Year through the power of movement and connection.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter the holiday season and prepare to welcome the New Year, Astral Tequila and The Sculpt Society are joining forces to ignite a 'Good Energy Movement.' It's proven important to embrace a positive mindset in the winter months, according to a study by the International Journal of Wellbeing1, and with the days getting shorter and the weather turning colder, it's a vital time to foster connections, continue to uplift one another, and keep the good energy circulating well into 2024.

Created in partnership with fitness trainer and The Sculpt Society Founder, Megan Roup, the 'Good Energy Movement' offers a variety of virtual and in-person experiences to make spreading good energy more accessible. Participants wanting to get into a positive mindset can join in with 'Good Energy Movement' workouts, Astral Tequila get-togethers organized for moments of connection, and an exclusive holiday cocktail kit that serves as the perfect gift that gives back. Through these elements, the 'Good Energy Movement' aims to harness and spread the power of positive energy to your inner circle and beyond.

"At Astral Tequila, spreading good energy is at the heart of everything we do, from harnessing the energy of the sun to grow our agave, to upcycling our spent agave fibers into adobe bricks used to build homes for people in Mexico," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "With The Sculpt Society, we've found a like-minded partner who shares our passion for spreading positivity and connection."

The series of 'Good Energy Movement' in-person sessions featuring workouts and post-workout Astral Tequila get-togethers are available exclusively through The Sculpt Society App and popping up in Dallas, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina.

If you're participating virtually from home, you can treat yourself and your loved ones (must be 21+) to a limited-edition 'Good Energy Movement' kit, featuring Megan's picks for creating a good energy oasis for you and your inner circle. In the spirit of giving back, the kit includes a one-month subscription to The Sculpt Society for you and one to gift a friend, a limited-edition co-branded exercise ball, ideal for your 'Good Energy Movement' workouts, and all the ingredients needed to make Megan's Mistletoe Margarita, featuring a winter twist on the classic cocktail. The kit is available starting today through December 30th for consumers 21+ on Cocktailcourier.com/product/astral-x-tss for an SRP of $69.99 while supplies last.

"The 'Good Energy Movement' is all about coming together and sharing positive energy, and I'm thrilled to partner with Astral Tequila to make this happen," said Megan Roup, Founder of The Sculpt Society. "Through movement, connection, and some fantastic cocktails, we aim to bring people together during this time of year."

Check out Astral Tequila and The Sculpt Society's Instagram pages for updates all season long and become part of the 'Good Energy Movement.' And as you do, please remember to enjoy Astral Tequila responsibly.

Make Megan's favorite Astral Tequila recipe at home!

Mistletoe Margarita

1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco

0.75oz Lime Juice

0.75oz Pomegranate Juice

0.5oz Agave

Garnish: Toasted Rosemary

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a sprig of toasted rosemary.

About Astral Tequila

Astral Tequila is a super-premium tequila crafted using 100% Blue Weber agave nourished by the sun and stars in Jalisco, Mexico. Using a tahona and bagazo during fermentation, Astral Tequila's unique recipe uses traditional, time-intensive processes to create a radiant tequila that brightens every cocktail. Each bottle of Astral Tequila produced helps continue the circular flow of good energy – leftover agave fibers are upcycled into adobe bricks to be used to construct buildings in local communities in Mexico to create more places to gather with loved ones and feel connected. Astral Tequila launched in April 2021 with its first expression, Blanco, followed by Reposado and Añejo in April 2023. For more information on Astral Tequila, please visit http://www.astraltequila.com/ .

About The Sculpt Society

The Sculpt Society is the #1 Sculpt and Dance Cardio workout designed to empower women through movement. Created by celebrity trainer Megan Roup, The Sculpt Society app offers fun and effective low-impact sculpt workouts to tone your entire body, easy-to-follow dance cardio classes + yoga, stretch and meditation videos. With 600+ on-demand workouts, weekly live classes and guided programs, The Sculpt Society's results-driven fitness method will help you see and feel the difference.

