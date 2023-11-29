Veteran Bankruptcy and Corporate Lawyer David Poitras Joins BG Law

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BG Law is delighted to announce that experienced corporate and insolvency lawyer David Poitras has joined the firm as a Partner in its Commercial Bankruptcy & Insolvency and Real Estate practices.

David is a seasoned corporate, bankruptcy, and real estate attorney with more than 30 years of diversified experience at private practice law firms and as in-house general counsel. David joins from Wedgewood, LLC, a large vertically integrated network of companies specializing in real estate and real estate loans, where he served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In this role, he managed contract negotiations, transactional and financing documents, and advised on a wide range of corporate issues, such as compliance, human resources, regulatory matters, and corporate governance. David also supervised a litigation portfolio of approximately 75 cases, leading a team of ten attorneys and paralegals across two offices in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, covering a more than 20-state footprint.

Prior to his tenure with Wedgewood, David was a Partner at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, where he was a member of the firm's national financial restructuring, bankruptcy, real estate, and litigation practices. He began his legal career as a bankruptcy associate and then partner with Danning, Gill, Diamond & Kollitz (n/k/a Danning, Gill, Israel and Krasnoff) in Los Angeles.

In returning to private practice, David will represent all insolvency constituents, including debtors, creditors' committees, secured and unsecured creditors, asset acquirers, investors, receivers, and trustees – both in and out of court, including assignments for the benefit of creditors. His unique real estate experience will help BG clients with the acquisition and disposition of commercial and residential properties – in both distressed and non-distressed situations. His real estate practice will further extend into real estate financing, joint ventures, leasing, sale-leaseback transactions, entity formation, and governance issues.

"I have always admired Steve's tenacity and BG's success as a firm and in insolvency proceedings and what Steve has built over the years. I strongly believe my joining BG Law will be a win-win-win for me and the firm, and I look forward to getting back to private practice and its challenges. With my multidisciplinary experience, I have no doubt I will bring valuable perspectives to the firm's clients and matters," said Poitras.

"I have worked with David Poitras on numerous occasions, and we jumped on the opportunity when he expressed an interest in returning to private practice. You don't let something like this pass you by," said BG Law Managing Partner Steve Gubner. "Our clients will greatly benefit from David's experience and insights," he added.

BG Law attorneys leverage business backgrounds and creative insight into the most sensible advice and counsel for clients. BG's team is comprised of former bankers, accountants, business owners and other professionals who call upon years of experience to formulate a client's best course of action and utilize a powerful network of business and legal professionals, spanning a wide range of industries, to help clients succeed.

