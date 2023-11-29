Unlocking the Future of Blockchain: The Next Block Expo 2023 Returns to Berlin

BERLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx , a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its silver sponsorship for The Next Block Expo, showcasing its dedication to staying at the forefront of blockchain innovation. As a key participant, CoinEx will not only contribute as a sponsor but will also host a compelling 30-minute seminar and a 15-minute presentation on the main stage. The focal theme of their speech will revolve around "Discussing the opportunities in the next bull market," emphasizing the strategic points that make this upcoming market phase significant. This substantial presence at The Next Block Expo underscores CoinEx's commitment to providing valuable insights and expertise to the blockchain community, as well as its proactive engagement in shaping the future landscape of the cryptocurrency market.

The Next Block Expo, a pivotal international event in the blockchain sector, is set to make a triumphant return to Berlin on December 4-5, 2023. Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in November 2022, which drew in 1,583 blockchain practitioners from 45 countries, the upcoming event is expected to attract over 2,500 attendees. Renowned companies, including 1inch network, Polygon, Google, Polkastarter, CoinEx, and more, will contribute to the event's success with a lineup of over 140 speakers sharing insights on the Main Stage.

The Next Block Expo Berlin 2023 offers an ideal platform for CoinEx to reinforce its dedication to prioritizing user needs and fostering a community-driven approach.

CoinEx's participation in The Next Block Expo is two-fold. The platform aims to enable users to enjoy the dividends of web3 technology by providing valuable insights and opportunities. CoinEx also seeks to increase adoption by showcasing its commitment to user-centric principles. CoinEx's exhibition is located at number 15, and interested visitors can visit its booth to participate in the offline event.

About CoinEx

Founded in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables users to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products and services.

View original content:

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited