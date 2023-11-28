Waste Pro USA, Inc. Announces Closing of $25.0 million Louisiana Public Facilities Authority Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds (Waste Pro USA, Inc. Project), Series 2023 R-2

LONGWOOD, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Pro USA, Inc. ("Waste Pro"), a regional privately-held provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services, announced today that it has completed the sale of $25,000,000 Louisiana Public Facilities Authority Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds (Waste Pro USA, Inc. Project), Series 2023 R-2 (the "Bonds").

Waste Pro USA announced the closing of $25M Louisiana Public Facilities Authority Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds.

During the five-year term interest rate period, the coupon rate on the Bonds will be 6.50%. The Bonds, which were priced to yield 6.75%, have a final maturity of October 1, 2053. The Bonds are guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Waste Pro pursuant to a guaranty agreement and as described in the indenture relating to the Bonds.

"Waste Pro's access to the capital markets has facilitated our company's strong growth since our founding in 2001, particularly in the last several years," stated Sean Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Pro. "This transaction will help us finance essential solid waste infrastructure in the State of Louisiana through stable, fixed-rate debt."

"We are grateful to the tax-exempt investment community which supported our sixth new money tax-exempt bond offering during a compressed time frame," added Cort Sabina, Chief Financial Officer of Waste Pro. "We appreciate their continued confidence in Waste Pro, as underscored by the successful sale of the Bonds during the week of Thanksgiving."

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as the sole underwriter for the Bonds. CTBH Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Waste Pro. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as counsel to Waste Pro.

The Bonds were offered only to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Bonds, nor shall there be any sale of the Bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Waste Pro USA, Inc.

Waste Pro is one of the country's fastest-growing privately owned non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling, processing and disposal companies, operating in nine southeastern states. Waste Pro serves more than two million residential and 40,000 commercial customers from 99 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains more than 270 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as Waste Pro "will," "intends," and other similar expressions. Among the forward-looking statements in this press release are statements regarding the offering and sale of the Bonds. All of these forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and estimates and management's beliefs and assumptions. Waste Pro expressly disclaims any obligation to update such statements to reflect any change in its expectations whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Media Contact:

Tracy Meehan

Communications Director

(407) 883-3791

tmeehan@wasteprousa.com

Investor Contact:

Ryan LeBeau

Vice President of Finance

(407) 937-2675

rlebeau@wasteprousa.com

