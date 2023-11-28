Syra Health to provide Behavioral and Mental Health Screening and Evaluation Services to Law Enforcement Personnel in New Jersey

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has secured a one-year agreement with the County of Camden Psychological Screening and Evaluation Services to provide mental health screening and evaluations to law enforcement personnel in Camden County, New Jersey.

"Law enforcement personnel are critical to community safety, and face unique challenges that impact their mental well-being," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "By providing specialized psychological screening and evaluation services, Syra Health aims to contribute to the overall improvement of behavioral and mental health within this essential population."

Through the agreement, Syra Health will provide pre-employment psychological testing for police officer recruits, intergovernmental transfers, and evaluations for current employees to determine fitness for duty. The need for these services highlights the range of psychological challenges prevalent among police officers. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI, "Compared to the general population, law enforcement report much higher rates of depression, PTSD, burnout, and other anxiety-related mental health conditions.

"As behavioral and mental health continues to grow in importance, opportunities to provide psychological services to other public sector workers are expected to follow," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health "We believe this agreement not only validates Syra Health's experience in providing psychological screenings and evaluations, but also opens doors to providing additional solutions. This includes offerings like Syrenity, which provides comprehensive mental health support."

Syra Health is a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges. Syra Health specializes in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health. Syra Health's solutions are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care.

