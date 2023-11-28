LendSure Mortgage Corp. Introduces Advanced Profit and Loss Loan Program

New Program Drives Innovation with Efficiency for Business Owners

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendSure Mortgage Corp., a premier Non-QM wholesale lender, announced the launch of their new Profit & Loss (P&L) Loan Program. LendSure's latest loan solution offers a simplified and user-friendly process for business owners seeking capital in a complex financial landscape.

LendSure announces new P&L loan solution offering a simplified process for business owners seeking capital.

LendSure's P&L Loan Program is designed to cater to business owners and self-employed investors with fluctuating seasonal income or cash businesses. Unlike many other traditional lenders, their innovative approach eliminates the need for a self-employment questionnaire, simplifying and speeding up the application process and making it more convenient for borrowers to secure financing.

"The rollout of our Profit & Loss Loan Program signals a major stride in streamlining the financial process for business owners," said Joseph Lydon, co-founder and Co-Managing Director of LendSure Mortgage Corp. "This strategic innovation reflects our commitment to providing tangible solutions, not just loans. We aim to empower business owners, redefining industry standards and facilitating their path to financial success."

The program offers two tiers of loan amounts, giving borrowers the choice to provide only P&L statements for loan amounts up to $1,000,000 or supply two months of bank statements with P&L statements for loan amounts up to $1,500,000. This flexibility enhances the broker-customer relationship by providing a straightforward, efficient solution for business owners.

About LendSure Mortgage Corp.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, LendSure Mortgage Corp. was founded in 2015 to help mortgage professionals better serve their clientele by offering a wider range of programs to meet their needs. LendSure is a wholesale lender that offers a comprehensive range of non-QM loan programs for borrowers that don't fit conforming guidelines, including self-employed borrowers, business owners, property investors, and foreign national borrowers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rose Waldie

Marketing Manager

858-223-0857

rwaldie@lendsure.com

