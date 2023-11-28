Cedar Announces Scott Stockberger as Chief Financial Officer

The seasoned CFO brings strategic finance and corporate development experience growing revenue and driving enterprise value at high-growth payment technology companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar , an end-to-end healthcare financial engagement platform, today announced that Scott Stockberger has joined as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Stockberger will be an integral member of Cedar's Executive Leadership Team, where he will be focused on driving top-line growth, profitability and operational excellence across the organization.

"Scott is a seasoned CFO with extensive experience shepherding business revenue and value." - Florian Otto , CEO and Co-founder, Cedar

"Scott is a seasoned CFO with extensive experience shepherding business revenue and value through both shifting markets and exponential growth periods, as well as a deep understanding of the payments industry and fintech," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar. "After a thorough executive search to find our next CFO, we couldn't be more excited to welcome Scott to Cedar as a key member of our Executive Leadership Team as we continue to expand our footprint across the healthcare industry."

Scott brings nearly 15 years of finance and corporate development experience, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer at Bolt, the one-click checkout platform and shopper identity network for eCommerce. Prior to Bolt, he spent almost six years at Yapstone, a leading vertical payments platform, with roles that spanned leading strategic finance, corporate development, sales and business development. Earlier in his career, he spent several years in investment banking, advising clients on a range of financial and strategic alternatives and in Finance roles at Express Scripts.

"Cedar is truly transforming the healthcare journey, removing financial burdens and barriers to care, while also adding value for payers and providers," said Stockberger. "I'm looking forward to this next chapter and joining Florian and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team as Cedar continues to grow and scale."

Stockberger joins Cedar on the heels of several important milestones, including the launch of its Affordability Navigator , a new integrated suite of financial assistance features.

