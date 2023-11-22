Tsushima Ocean Kitchen Knife - A Fresh Approach and Value Creation in Addressing the Marine Waste Issue

TOKYO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSASHI JAPAN, a Japanese kitchen knife brand operated by TAIMATSU Corporation (Location: Taito, Tokyo; President: Allen Wang), will commence sales of its new product, the "Tsushima Ocean Kitchen Knife," from November 2024.

Blessed with abundant nature and delicious food, Tsushima in Nagasaki Prefecture is a beautiful place, but it faces a major problem of marine plastic waste. Every year, a large amount of marine waste from neighboring countries washes ashore, and Tsushima City invests approximately 280 million yen annually in its collection and disposal. Despite its efforts, however, Tsushima City is limited in the amount of waste it can collect annually, and disposing of all marine plastic waste is a challenging task.

In response to this serious issue, there is hope for new initiatives to reuse marine plastic as a valuable resource. One such initiative comes from the Japanese kitchen knife brand MUSASHI JAPAN.

MUSASHI JAPAN has created the "Tsushima Ocean Kitchen Knife" by collecting marine debris that has washed ashore on Tsushima and reusing it as knife handles. This product does not only contribute to solving the serious issue of marine waste, but also aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). After two long years of development, this innovative product is now complete.

The most distinctive feature of the Tsushima Ocean Kitchen Knife is its handle. Here, various types of marine debris collected on Tsushima Island are reused. Therefore, these knives have a special, one-of-a-kind design that takes advantage of the individual characteristics of the marine debris. In addition to the beauty of the pattern, the knives are also highly functional. The pattern has a built-in NFC chip, which can be read by a smartphone to directly access the MUSASHI JAPAN website. This allows users to gain a deeper understanding of the story behind the production of the knives and the brand's commitment to the SDGs.

These knives are designed to be used in everyday life. The intention is for them to be used not only for cooking in the kitchen, but also to serve as opportunities for casual communication about the importance of the SDGs at home parties and other occasions.

MUSASHI JAPAN is committed to developing sustainable products that will leave a beautiful planet for future generations, and the Tsushima Ocean Kitchen Knife is part of this effort to naturally incorporate the SDGs into our daily lives and to spread the importance of the SDGs.

About MUSASHI JAPAN

MUSASHI JAPAN is a Japanese knife brand that focuses on traditional Japanese culture and experience. Its products are highly acclaimed by culinary enthusiasts and professional chefs around the world for their quality and beauty. The brand also aims to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and actively promotes environmental initiatives.

MUSASHI Japan's products range from an elaborate series of hand-carved engravings to knives with unique handles made of traditional lacquer, offering a diverse selection of products that are both functional and beautiful.

The store is located in Kappabashi, Asakusa, Tokyo, and its interior represents a fusion of the traditional and the modern. Knowledgeable staff members from around the world welcome customers and provide friendly advice on everything from choosing knives to maintenance. On the second floor, there is a sake bar offering a unique drinking experience inspired by Japanese culture.

The online store allows customers, both domestically and internationally, to easily purchase top-quality kitchen knives. The store places emphasis on conveying the appeal of Japanese culture to its customers. It also provides detailed descriptions of each product, along with information about the craftsmen and the background of production. The online store regularly offers special promotions and discounts that are not available in physical stores.

Through these efforts, MUSASHI JAPAN will continue to pass on the wonderful Japanese culture while providing the world with the highest quality traditional craft of kitchen knives.

New Product Information

Product name: Tsushima Ocean kitchen knife with NFC chip

Price: 14,800 yen - 29,800 yen

Sales URL: https://www.musashihamono.com/pages/ocean-knife

Online store: https://www.musashihamono.com/

Store Information

Store name: MUSASHI JAPAN Kappabashi Knife & Sake Shop

Address: THOSHICHI BUILDING, 3-8-4 Nishi Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Business hours: 10:00 - 18:00

How to get there: A 9-minute walk from Tokyo Metro "Tawaramachi Station", and a 6-minute walk from Tsukuba Express "Asakusa Station"

