Wagoneer First in Residual Value Among Large SUVs for Second Straight Year, says J.D. Power; Jeep® Wrangler, Ram ProMaster Top Their Segments

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Wagoneer delivers best-in-class towing capability, rear-seat legroom, overall passenger volume†

Standard Wagoneer engine upgraded to 420-horsepower Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6

Jeep® Wrangler improves its world-beating 4x4 capability, adds new amenities, interior refinements, advanced technology and safety features

Wrangler award includes 4xe model, America's best-selling plug-in hybrid

New Ram ProMaster offers new safety and convenience features

For the second straight year, the powerful, style-setting Wagoneer is predicted to hold its value best among large SUVs, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards.

And it's being joined by a pair of Stellantis stablemates – Jeep Wrangler and Ram ProMaster, which are also predicted to hold their value better than their direct competitors.

The prestigious annual awards mark the automotive industry standard for projecting which vehicle models will hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer's suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership.

"This repeat distinction demonstrates Wagoneer is more than a trailblazer for cutting-edge innovation and style," says U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Wagoneer consistently delivers that most fundamental requirement of a sales transaction – lasting value for the customer. And that's something we will never lose sight of."

For 2024, Wagoneer expands availability of the acclaimed Hurricane I-6 family by offering the 420-horsepower engine as standard equipment across all model lines. Its 468 lb.-ft of peak torque is the key enabler behind Wagoneer's best-in-class, 10-000-pound tow rating.

The Wagoneer's prodigious power is matched by its comfortable accommodations, delivering best-in-class overall passenger volume (179.2 cu. ft./5.1 cu. m.), second-row legroom (42.7 cu. ft./1.08 cu. m.), and third-row legroom (36.6 cu. ft./0.93 cu. m.).

Value retention is a key variable in the lease cost of a vehicle, underscoring an automaker's success in the areas of long-term quality and design, as well as the overall desirability of automotive brands and their models, says J.D. Power, which has named Jeep Wrangler as this year's top performer among off-road utility vehicles in its annual residual value awards.

Refreshed for 2024, the Wrangler offers larger tires, more ground clearance and improved traction.

Amenities, refinements and technology include an exclusive Sky One-Touch power top, 12-way power-adjustable front seats and best-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen radio with Uconnect 5 and standard-equipment wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto compatibility.

Further, first- and second-row side-curtain airbags are now standard equipment.

"This year, we celebrated the delivery of our five-millionth Jeep Wrangler," Kommor says of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition delivered to a customer in Camden, New Jersey.

Notably, Wrangler's residual value award includes 4xe models. The Jeep Wrangler has been America's best-selling plug-in hybrid since second quarter, 2021.

"You don't resonate that well in the marketplace without understanding the value equation," Kommor adds.

Ram ProMaster rounds out this year's showing by Stellantis, earning top spot for residual value among commercial vans.

For 2024, Ram bestows its fullsize van with available amenities such as a heated steering wheel and heated windshield, in addition to ParkSense with Stop, which helps drivers avoid collisions when backing up. ln reverse, at low speeds, ultrasonic sensors detect stationary objects and – if an imminent collision is detected – the system will provide a momentary, autonomous brake pulse.

Says Kommor: "Factor in its best-in-class cargo volume and payload and ProMaster is the thoroughbred of workhorses."

† Industry data; https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=25346&mid=425

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

