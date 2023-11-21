Avelo Airlines Soars Into Record-Setting Holiday Travel Season With Industry-Leading Reliability

Avelo's YTD on-time performance ranks #1 in U.S. airline industry

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is leading the industry in operational reliability as it heads into the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period. During this 13-day holiday travel period spanning Thursday November 16 through Tuesday November 28, Avelo will fly more than 100,000 Customers on nearly 800 flights – a nearly 65% increase in Customers over the same period last year.

According to market research firm Anuvu, a leading aggregator of U.S. airline operating data, Avelo ranked #1 in year-to-date (YTD) on-time performance and achieved the lowest YTD flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers. Anuvu includes all 12 U.S. airlines offering scheduled service in its analysis.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "This holiday season will be Avelo's busiest since taking flight in 2021. And our planes are fuller than ever. We know our Customers are counting on us to get them and their bags to their Thanksgiving gatherings this week. Which is why we are so proud to head into this busy travel period as the industry's most reliable airline."

Through the first 10 months of 2023, 82.8% of all Avelo flights arrived at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. The YTD industry average A14 was 76.5% and the #2 airline delivered an A14 of 81.8%.

Equally impressive was Avelo's YTD 0.12% flight cancellation rate. The YTD industry average flight cancellation rate was 1.5% and the airline with the second lowest flight cancellation rate cancelled 0.71% of its flights.

Avelo also takes great pride in its industry-leading bag handling. Through October, Avelo has mishandled 3 bags per 1,000 checked bags. That's significantly better than the industry average of 7 mishandled bags per 1,000 checked bags.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 3.5 million Customers on over 27,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 44 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico with a fleet of 16 Boeing 737 aircraft.

The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

