Xinhua Silk Road: Financial Street Forum annual conference conveys broad confidence for China's opening up, cooperation to the world

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 has conveyed broad confidence for China's opening up and cooperation to the world, the participating experts at home and abroad widely believe.

Experts attending the conference generally believed strengthening financial opening-up and cooperation serves as an important vehicle to boost economic development results sharing and win-win cooperation.

This year's conference, which was concluded on November 10, saw many inspiring topics over trade, economic and financial cooperation discussed and achieving common prosperity requires all parties to place focus on long-term cooperation, said David M. Rubenstein, co-founder of Carlyle Group.

Advancing multilateral cooperation in global financial markets and maintaining stability and sufficiency in capital and liquidity to bolster the real economy is in greater need currently, noted Manuela V. Ferro, World Bank East Asia and Pacific Vice-President, in a video speech, calling for establishing more stable global governance mechanisms and systems to tackle challenges of multiple aspects and thoroughly leveraging the role of capital to create more jobs to revive the economy.

London is the world's biggest offshore Renminbi trading center and the City of London is willing to further foster via the Financial Street Forum Sino-UK cooperation and communication and strengthen cooperation with Chinese institutions in sustainable development and green finance, held Nicholas Lyons, Lord Mayor of the City of London.

During the summit dialogue session, Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), Masaaki Shirakawa, former Japanese central bank governor, and Christian Noyer, former French central bank governor, talked via video links about the missions and paradigms of central banks and shared insights over China's active financial opening up.

Yin Yong, the mayor of Beijing, said at the closing speech that Chinese financial regulators' remarks during the conference manifest the firm attitude of China to further integrate into the global economy, steadily widen the institutional opening up in financial sector and improve cross-border investment and financing facilitation.

By probing into trending and edge-cutting problems, the conference provides new wisdom and beneficial references for the world financial community to cooperate and strive for win-win development, Yin said.

