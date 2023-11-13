U.S. Legal Support Named First Place Court Reporting Agency in Daily Business Review's 'Best of 2023' Survey

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, today announced that Florida clients and readers of the Daily Business Review have again voted the company as the #1 Court Reporting Agency in the annual Best of 2023 survey. In addition to this top honor, U.S. Legal Support was also named a top foreign language translation provider. This is the third consecutive year that U.S. Legal Support has received this distinction from the Daily Business Review.

U.S. Legal Support (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Legal Support, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers in markets across the country, the annual "Best Of" awards recognize the vendors that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the services required to compete in today's legal market.

"We are honored and thrilled that our esteemed clients in Florida, along with the readers of Daily Business Review, have once again selected us as the leading provider of court reporting services," shared April Orlando, Executive Vice President of Sales, Southeast Division, U.S. Legal Support. "Our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience is validated by such industry accolades, especially because they are based on direct feedback from our clients. We deeply value our partnership with the Florida legal community and professionals."

U.S. Legal Support is one of the leading providers of both court reporting and record retrieval services for law firms, enterprise corporations, and insurance carriers. With industry-leading cybersecurity, U.S. Legal Support's unparalleled record retrieval capabilities include over 1,100,000 established provider relationships in addition to expediting teams in every time zone. On the court reporting side, U.S. Legal Support offers clients both speed and scale with a nationwide network of over 5,000 professional court reporters in over 12,000 offices nationwide. U.S. Legal Support also has dedicated local scheduling teams, regional sales teams, and record retrieval expediting teams in cities big and small across the country who are intimately familiar with the nuances of each local market to provide personalized service to every client.

To schedule a proceeding with the Florida team, contact scheduling@uslegalsupport.com or call 305.373.8404. For a list of all other offices nationwide, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit www.uslegalsupport.com.

Media Contact

media@uslegalsupport.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support, Inc.