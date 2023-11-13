Beatbot Revolutionizes Pool Care with the A100 Pro, the World's First All-in-One Smart Pool Robot

The Beatbot A100 Pro is the one-stop solution to address multiple pool maintenance challenges through one comprehensive and advanced solution, delivering unparalleled cleaning coverage, performance, navigation, and convenience.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a technology leading brand specialized in the global pool robotics, is proud to introduce its latest breakthrough innovation: the Beatbot A100 Pro and A100 – a revolutionary leap in smart pool cleaning technology. The Beatbot A100 Pro and its standard version, the A100, unveiled at the PSP/Deck Expo Exhibition in Las Vegas from November 13-15, 2023, at Booth 4155, are set to redefine your pool maintenance experience, making it smarter, simpler, and more efficient.

The Beatbot A100 Pro is the world's first all-in-one smart pool robot, featuring industry-first innovations that will transform the way you care for your pool:

Industry-First 5-in-1 Cordless Cleaning : The Beatbot A100 Pro takes on every pool aspect, from floors to walls, waterline, surface, and even water clarification, setting new industry standards. It intercepts surface debris before they sink and features an industry-first ClearWater™ clarifier system that adapts the dosage to your pool size, making pool water cleanliness a breeze.

Industry-First Path Optimization with 100% Pool Coverage : The Beatbot A100 Pro provides 100% pool coverage with its CleverNav™ Smart Navigation System, backed by the powerful Beatbot OS. The quad-core Cortex-A7 SOC and Ultrasonic AI sensors ensure precise pool scanning, mapping, and optimized path planning. It's not just smart; it's brilliant.

Industry-First NonaDrive™ 9-Motor System : The Beatbot A100 Pro delivers unparalleled mobility and cleaning power. Nine meticulously engineered motors work in harmony to deliver powerful suction, enhanced grip on pool surfaces, agile directional control, and efficient distribution of clarifying agents. It also makes water surface cleaning possible with Surface Propeller Motors.

Industry-First Pool Map and Cleaning Path Visualisation from the App : Take control with the Beatbot Smart App. Visualize your pool with its unique shape, view your robot's cleaning paths and cleaning history, choose your cleaning modes, get water quality recommendations, another industry first – it's all at your fingertips. Your pool, your rules.

Industry-First Smart Return to Starting point and Surface Parking : No more hassless with retrieval. The Beatbot A100 Pro remembers its starting point and parks itself on the water surface, near the wall.

Industry-First Wireless Underwater Real-Time Cleaning Manual Remote Control: The manual remote control allows precise, targeted spot cleaning.

Pool maintenance becomes effortless with the Beatbot A100 Pro, as it's completely cordless, allowing easy operation without tangled cords. The user-friendly panel with direct access cleaning modes and real-time battery status, effortless disassembly for maintenance, and convenient dock contact charging, makes cleaning a breeze.

"We wanted to create a product that could fix all pool cleaning problems - a device that could do it all. " said Siler Wang, CEO and Founder of Beatbot. "Our mission is to redefine pool care with innovation, engineering excellence, and customer-centric solutions."

The Beatbot A100 Pro is changing the game in the pool robotics industry, bridging the gap between the 40-year-old lagging pool robotics market and the more recent, rapidly advancing home robotics sector. While home cleaning robotics has progressed significantly in a relatively short time, the pool robotics industry has lagged, struggling with performance, limited coverage, and outdated features, often tethered by wires.

Beatbot is setting new standards in the pool robotics industry by harnessing advanced technologies from the advanced smart home cleaning robotics sector, integrating them into the A100 Pro.

The Beatbot A100 Pro, the flagship product, offers a comprehensive pool care solution. Additionally, Beatbot introduces the A100, a standard version ideal for those seeking a smart and cost-effective pool cleaning solution that handles the floor, walls, and the waterline, excluding surface cleaning and water clarification. Both the A100 Pro and A100 are designed to tackle any pool, whether in-ground or above-ground, regardless of shape and material. They are backed by industry-leading certifications, ensuring safety, performance, and environmental compliance.

Sustainability:

The Beatbot A100 and A100 Pro conserve energy with their hydrodynamic design and intelligent power-saving mode. Their packaging is eco-friendly, exclusively using recycled materials. The A100 Pro's clarifier dispenser also allows for the reduction of water and chemical use.

Pricing and Availability:

The Beatbot A100 Pro and A100 will be available for purchase worldwide from January, both accompanied by 2-year warranty plans. To stay updated on pricing, sales channels, and other details, please contact sales@beatbot.tech.

For more information about Beatbot Brand and the A100 Series, and follow up on the upcoming updates, please visit http://www.beatbot.tech and follow Beatbot on Facebook, Beatbot Global on Instagram, and YouTube.

Beatbot will also showcase the A100 and A100 Pro at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall Booth 9077.

About Beatbot

Redefine Smart Pool Care. Beatbot is a technology brand dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded in 2022 by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong team of over 70 R&D members. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The brand aims to lead the world in smart, all-in-one pool care robotics inheriting the legacy of top-tier home robotics companies, and is driven by a commitment to product excellence. Beatbot's mission is to redefine pool care, address industry challenges, enhance performance, and deliver hassle-free pool care experiences.

